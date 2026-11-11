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Matt Lucas has launched Howler, a new football podcast with former player and talkSPORT presenter Jason Cundy.

The 52-year-old’s show invites retired footballers to revisit their career mistakes.

The venture is separate from allegations facing his longtime comedy collaborator, David Walliams.

Tuesday’s joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News alleged the 55-year-old used his celebrity status to exploit young women.

Walliams denies wrongdoing and says he has not broken the law. There is no suggestion Matt knew about the alleged conduct.

Matt has launched a new podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt Lucas launches new podcast Howler

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman is the first guest on the new show.

“It’s been fascinating meeting some of the game’s finest ex-pros,” Matt said when announcing the project.

Howler’s first episode was released on Tuesday, November 10.

The main show has new episodes every Tuesday. A Thursday companion, No Balls Allowed, takes guests away from football to discuss other subjects.

Listeners can find Howler on YouTube, the talkSPORT app and major podcast platforms.

Matt met Walliams at the National Youth Theatre in 1990 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ comedy partnership

Matt and Walliams’ working relationship stretches back decades. They met at the National Youth Theatre in 1990.

Their early collaborations included Mash and Peas, which aired on Channel 4 between 1996 and 1997.

They also worked together on Rock Profile, first broadcast in 1999. Little Britain started on radio before becoming a television series in 2003.

The BBC sketch show was written by both comedians and starred them. Its original television run spanned three series, from 2003 to 2006.

The show also spawned Christmas specials and a live tour. A US spin-off, Little Britain USA, aired in 2008.

Later reunions included Little Brexit, their 2019 radio spin-off, and a Comic Relief revival in 2020.

In March 2025, the pair appeared together on Lorraine to promote their podcast Making A Scene.

A September report from The Sun suggested a Little Britain revival after its creators revived the show’s production company.

Matt dismissed that report on X, saying there were no plans to reboot the programme.

Read more: ‘Unrecognisable’ Matt Lucas leaves The One Show viewers gobsmacked with brand new look: ‘Looks like a different person’

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