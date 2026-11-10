David Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations after losing High Court bid to stop publication

David Walliams has denied allegations of sexual misconduct after losing a High Court bid to stop them being published.

The comedian applied for an injunction to prevent the Guardian and ITN, which makes ITV News, from reporting the allegations. The application was refused by Mr Justice Nicklin.

Walliams was previously granted anonymity during the case, but this was lifted after the injunction was dismissed and the reports were published on Tuesday (November 10).

Following the publication of the allegations, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in a statement: “I don’t think we’ve seen the full extent of the reporting. They’re clearly deeply troubling allegations, and the Government will doubtless respond to them during the course of the day, I’m sure.”

David Walliams has denied the allegations (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What the investigation reported

The Guardian and ITV News reported that the investigation included accounts from two women who said they first met Walliams when they were 15. Both, now in their 30s, allege he groomed them, and say the experience affected them for almost two decades.

The outlets said the allegations include claims that he used his positions at Britain’s Got Talent and HarperCollins to pursue women. They said they had spoken to more than 100 people, including more than 30 with first-hand accounts, and examined emails, social media messages and contemporaneous notes.

The 55-year-old denies all the allegations. His lawyers also deny claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behaviour.

David Walliams responds to allegations in personal letter

In a letter to the journalists behind the investigation, Walliams wrote: “I am not a sexual predator.”

He also wrote: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.”

He denied abusing the power imbalance associated with his fame, and said he had not broken the law.

Why the judge refused the injunction

Walliams’ legal team, led by Sara Mansoori KC, argued that publication posed a serious risk to his life. He was detained under the Mental Health Act in October.

In a 52-page judgment, Mr Justice Nicklin refused the injunction, describing it as an “exceptionally serious interference” with freedom of expression.

The judge said an injunction would not treat Walliams’ psychiatric condition or remove the risk he faced, and that the state had “assumed responsibility” for his immediate safety. He said the investigation “concerns matters of substantial public interest”. this quote]

He also found that blocking publication would stop the women from sharing their experiences.

Walliams’ lawyers confirmed on Monday (November 9) that he would not appeal the ruling, the Guardian reported.

HarperCollins dropped Walliams last year

HarperCollins stopped publishing Walliams in December 2025, following an investigation into allegations that he had “harassed” young women. He strongly denied those claims.

Earlier this month, The World of David Walliams attraction at Alton Towers closed permanently.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact Samaritans free, day or night, on 116 123.

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