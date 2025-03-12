Comedian and TV star David Walliams hit back at being “cancelled” during his appearance on Lorraine with Matt Lucas to promote their new show – a podcast.

The former BGT judge appeared on the ITV breakfast programme alongside his Little Britain co-star on Wednesday (March 12) to promote their podcast, Making A Scene. The likes of Jack Whitehall and Alan Carr have featured as guests.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas promote new podcast

During their interview, host Lorraine Kelly praised the duo as “fabulous” before Matt asked the 65-year-old host: “Please come on our podcast?”

Without hesitation, the iconic presenter said: “I would love to come on your podcast. I really would, actually”.

Lorraine asked the duo whether they are allowed to “transmit anything” to avoid “getting taken off for anything”.

However, David insisted the pair have “gone past that”, stating that “we’ve all been cancelled at some point”.

“They can’t do it again,” he continued. Lorraine, on the other hand, didn’t quite agree, pulling a face before laughing.

Little Britain comeback

Lorraine also asked the duo whether their comedy series Little Britain would ever make a return.

“Some of it you would get into trouble if you did that now but a hell of a lot of it is still as funny as ever it was and if you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it,” she said before asking the big question, declaring we need “all the laughs we can get”.

Matt said: “I suppose if we were to do it again, maybe we would do it on stage. That would be fun because we did do a tour about 20 years ago and it was great fun.”

“I think that would be a good way if we ever did it again,” he teased.

‘Total switch off’

While many were excited to see Matt and David back on their screens, some were less than impressed.

“David Walliams is as funny as toothache,” one user wrote on X.

“Just turned TV on and I see Williams and Lucas are with Lorraine. Total switch off,” another person shared.

“Omg not these two,” a third remarked.

“Two of the most irritating men on TV Matt Lucas & David Walliams join irritating #Lorraine….” a fourth viewer said.

“It’s a no from me – David is so irritating!” declared another.

