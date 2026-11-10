Meghan Markle has joined Prince Harry in Brussels for her first public appearance since her father was arrested.

Harry delivered a keynote address alone, calling for stronger protections for children online.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, appeared in court in Florida on Friday, charged with possessing child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegations and is under home detention with electronic monitoring.

Meghan has been estranged from her father for several years. He missed her Windsor wedding in 2018, citing ill health.

She recently spoke out about the allegations, expressing her distress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out in Brussels (Credit: Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle holds Prince Harry’s hand in Brussels

The Duchess of Sussex attended Tuesday’s engagement at the European Parliament.

She and Harry arrived together at the Paul-Henri Spaak building. Meghan kept a tight hold of Harry’s hand.

She also reportedly left reporters’ questions about how she was feeling unanswered.

Meghan had reportedly pulled out of delivering the speech alongside Harry, feeling unable to do so emotionally.

Prince Harry gives speech on children’s safety

Harry focused his address on children’s safety and the experiences of families affected by online harm.

“I’m not here as an expert or a politician. I’m here as a father. My wife, a mother,” he said.

He stressed that children should feel safe in places such as classrooms and playgrounds, as well as online.

Harry said: “They deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are.”

He also expressed his and Meghan’s solidarity with parents whose children had died following online harm. The duke did not mention Meghan’s father during his speech.

Thomas Markle has denied the allegations against him (Credit: YouTube / 60 Minutes Australia)

Harry and Meghan support the Lost Screen Memorial

The visit marked the European opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, which launched in New York last year.

Backed by the couple’s Archewell charity, it displays photographs of young people taken from their parents’ phones. Their parents believe online harm contributed to their deaths.

Meghan previously said protecting children was something people could agree on, despite divisions elsewhere.

Read more: Thomas Markle’s granddaughter breaks silence on child abuse allegations

Meghan’s statement about her father last month described her distress at the allegations and expressed hope that justice would be served.

She said: “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

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