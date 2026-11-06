Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, has reportedly been arrested in Florida over alleged child sexual abuse material.

The Daily Mail and CBS News reported that the 82-year-old was taken into FBI custody on Friday, November 6. It’s claimed that federal agents swooped in on Thomas’ care home in Florida.

Thomas has denied possessing such material and rejected his son’s allegations.

US Department of Justice releases statement on Thomas Markle arrest

The US Department of Justice has since released a statement on the arrest.

“Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”

“The FBI and our partners have arrested Thomas Markel Sr. after an FBI investigation revealed he was in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM),” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida.

“This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide. Thank you to FBI Los Angeles, FBI Tampa, our Mexico, Manila, and Marshall Islands Law Enforcement Attaches, and our partners who executed quickly in this case.”

Thomas Markle has reportedly been arrested (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s statement about her father

In a statement last month, Meghan expressed distress and concern for children who may have been harmed.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said she kept her father from contact with her children to protect them.

Her statement preceded Friday’s reported arrest.

She said a letter containing allegations against her father was sent to police in 2018. According to Meghan, it was then shared with her, alongside assurances that the allegations were being investigated.

She said: “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”

Metropolitan Police referred letter handling to watchdog

The Metropolitan Police have also faced questions over their handling of a letter raising allegations about offending overseas.

The force said it received the letter in 2019, rather than the 2018 date given by Meghan.

It said the author had framed their concerns around the duchess’ security.

However, police said the contents concerned alleged offences outside the UK. The Met said it passed the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After reviewing its handling, the force made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. That referral covered its decision not to alert other law enforcement agencies and its decision to share the letter.

The watchdog has said it will investigate.

Meghan Markle recently said she was “distressed” over the allegations against her father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thomas Markle previously denied his son’s allegations

The Sun separately reported that FBI agents attended Thomas’ Florida care home on Friday to interview him.

Police in the Philippines were already investigating before Friday’s reported arrest.

Speaking to The Sun on October 22, Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr claimed he found child abuse material among his father’s belongings.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for Brussels trip to deliver important speech

He said he alerted authorities. Thomas Sr denied the allegations in an interview published the following day.

He told the Daily Mail: “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. This is [bleep]. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick.”

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.