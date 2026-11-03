King Charles expressed deep sorrow over the transatlantic slave trade but stopped short of offering a formal apology in a new speech.

The 77-year-old delivered his opening address at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday, November 3.

Calls for an apology and reparations have dominated his nine-day Caribbean tour.

Ahead of the address, Buckingham Palace said he was attending as Head of the Commonwealth, the BBC reported. A spokesman said the monarch’s role is about “inspiring and convening, rather than policy making”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated he would consider an apology over slavery, but has ruled out financial reparations.

King Charles is visiting the Caribbean (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

King Charles describes horror over slave trade in new speech

Charles said the trade’s consequences continued to affect Caribbean islands and other Commonwealth members.

He said: “The transatlantic trade in enslaved persons still casts a shadow over these islands and other members of our Commonwealth.” “As I have said before, that shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow.”

However, his address also highlighted the Royal Navy’s contribution to ending the international trade in enslaved people.

He told delegates: “History also teaches us that evil need not have the last word.”

The king continued: “The more I have furthered my own understanding of the issues, through listening, learning and looking, the more committed I have become to finding ways for us to work in modern partnership to address the wrongs of the past with action for the future.”

He highlighted education, jobs, trade between Commonwealth countries and measures to strengthen resilience against climate change. Rather than announcing compensation, he described these as areas where modern partnerships could help address historic wrongs.

His speech also urged leaders to create better opportunities for younger generations across the Commonwealth.

King Charles has been joined in the Caribbean by his wife Queen Camilla (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

King Charles faces calls for apology at Commonwealth summit

According to HELLO!, outside the National Performing Arts Centre, a small group of demonstrators called for an apology and reparatory justice.

Inside, delegates did not react when Charles made his remarks about slavery, according to reports.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, an advocate for reparations, later smiled and reportedly shook the king’s hand.

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Queen Camilla watched the speech from the front row. Afterwards, the royal couple watched a cultural performance exploring Antigua and Barbuda’s history, including references to slavery.

The event came near the end of Charles’ visit, which also included The Bahamas and Guyana.

Leaders from the Commonwealth’s 56 member states are expected to discuss proposals for reparations and a formal apology.

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