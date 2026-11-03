Alison Hammond reveals how she avoids gaining weight while filming for Bake Off: ‘I love the feeling afterwards’

Alison Hammond says she works out between filming to help manage her weight on The Great British Bake Off.

Speaking to Heat magazine, she described her exercise routine for days when she cannot see her personal trainer.

It follows an earlier change to how much cake she tastes on Bake Off.

In 2024, Alison explained that she had switched to small tastes rather than eating full servings. She said sampling every bake had left her a stone heavier. Losing it had taken a year.

Alison likes to work out in between filming (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alison Hammond’s 20-minute Bake Off workout to manage weight

Her latest approach makes use of breaks on set. Her trainer has devised a 20-minute weights session that she can complete during downtime.

Alison said: “My trainer’s given me something I can do when I’m away and I can’t see him. I’ll do stretches, squats, weights – something for every body area. It’s easy to fit in.”

“I just like to get out of breath. I love to sweat. I love the feeling afterwards,” she added.

Alison’s health and weight-loss changes

Alison has previously explained how a pre-diabetes diagnosis prompted lifestyle changes.

Her late mother, who had type 2 diabetes, had also urged her to address her weight.

In 2024, she discussed working with a personal trainer and changing her diet. She also said she was no longer pre-diabetic.

She has described an approach built around moderation, rather than cutting out everything she enjoys. Regular training has remained part of that, alongside a balanced diet including traditional Caribbean meals.

Alison has previously said losing weight improved her energy and helped her take on more work.

Alison said she is not against weight-loss jabs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alison is not ruling out jabs

The TV icon has also pushed back against scrutiny of people’s choices about weight-loss treatment.

At the Women of the Year awards in October 2025, she denied using weight-loss jabs. However, she did not rule out trying them in the future.

During a This Morning discussion in February 2026, she defended people’s right to keep their treatment choices private. She spoke about the physical and emotional difficulties of being overweight, drawing on her own experience.

Read more: Alison Hammond’s blunt three-word response as she hits back at backlash over 22-year age-gap relationship

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