Coronation Street fans are feeling for Carla as a devastating turn of events leaves her business hanging by a thread. With Idris determined to get his hands on Underworld, could this really be the end of the road for Carla on the cobbles?

Idris has been treating Weatherfield like his own personal property empire, snapping up businesses whether their owners want to sell or not. Yesterday, viewers watched as he sabotaged Carla’s crucial meeting, putting her plans to save the factory in jeopardy.

But Idris clearly isn’t prepared to take no for an answer. In today’s episode, he steps up his campaign to force Carla into selling, with some particularly shady tactics that could change everything for the factory.

Idris sabotaged Carla’s business meeting yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Carla delivers bad news

As Carla confesses to Lisa that the factory finances are in a bad way today, Idris hovers nearby, listening with interest.

Knowing he has to do more to push Carla into giving up her beloved business, he drags Brody into his plans.

He tells the teenager that he has a job for him. Idris promises him a wad of cash in exchange for breaking into the factory… and hands him a lighter.

Meanwhile, Carla is forced to tell her team that the business is in trouble. She promises she is doing everything she can to prevent any redundancies. However, she also breaks the news that there won’t be any Christmas bonuses this year.

Having had a tough day at work, Carla and the rest of the team head to the pub. But while the factory is empty, Brody strikes…

Idris ropes Brody into his sabotage (Credit: ITV)

Idris plays nasty games

After stealing Sally’s keys for the factory, Brody lets himself in and sets off the sprinkler system with the lighter. But little does he know that Leanne has seen him break in and knows Idris is up to something.

Sally races into the pub to tell Carla that the factory fire alarm is going off, and Carla is heartbroken to find the place flooded. With all the stock, materials and machines soggy, Carla tells Lisa this is the end of the factory as she will never be able to get the business back on track now.

But while she panics about everyone’s jobs, fans have hailed this as the ‘end of an era’…

“It’ll be the end of an era if Carla loses the factory,” said one disgruntled fan on Reddit.

“I agree – I love Carla being in charge of Underworld,” added a second viewer.

A third simply said: “I need Idris to be gone. Leave Carla alone!”

Carla is forced to tell the factory staff she can’t keep the factory open (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What happens next for Carla?

With her business in tatters and Idris lurking in the shadows, Carla will be forced to sell up.

In spoilers for next week, Carla admits to Lisa that she doesn’t think the insurance will pay out for the factory. Brody is disgusted as he sees Idris pretend to be sympathetic.

Things take an even more emotional turn when Carla emails the factory staff to announce that she’s selling up. Sally and Sean are devastated by the news, and later Brody finds Sally in tears.

Furious about what has happened, Brody confronts Idris and threatens to reveal everything to Carla. But Idris isn’t finished trying to win him over.

When Carla speaks to Sean, she makes it clear that nobody is more heartbroken about the factory than she is. Idris once again pretends to share her sadness, claiming he understands that she doesn’t want to make the staff redundant.

However, his reassurances come with a rather convenient promise. He later approaches Brody and says that if he gets his hands on the factory, he’ll give the workers their jobs back and offer them better pay.

It’s a tempting offer, but will it be enough to calm Brody down?

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