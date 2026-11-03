EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Janine returns with shocking news for Linda

There’s plenty of drama in EastEnders spoilers next week, as Janine makes a return with some bombshell news that leaves Linda reeling. And just when things couldn’t get more chaotic, Nancy goes into labour, leaving her family racing against the clock.

Meanwhile, Suki and Eve are left fearing the worst after receiving devastating news about Ria, while Lauren and Mark’s attempts to keep their secret under wraps run into trouble when Yolande catches them together.

Here are 15 EastEnders spoilers for next week (November 9 – 13)…

Janine’s back in EastEnders spoilers

Linda gets a shock when she answers Lee’s phone (Credit: BBC)

1. Linda makes a shocking discovery

Linda is shocked to find Lee spent the night on Sean’s floor after getting drunk. But before she has a chance to talk to him, she answers a call on his phone. Linda is horrified by what she hears – but who is calling?

Linda tells Sharon and Elaine about her discovery (Credit: BBC)

2. Linda opens up to Sharon and Elaine

Later, Linda confides in Elaine and Sharon about what she has discovered. She then opens up to Max – however, the couple are interrupted when drunk Lee causes a scene at The Vic.

Linda meets with Janine (Credit: BBC)

3. Needing answers, Linda confronts Janine

Realising she needs answers about what she has unearthed, Linda tracks down Janine. However, when the women come face-to-face, Linda refuses to believe what Janine tells her.

Linda confides in Max (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders spoilers: Max gets involved

Linda heads back to the Square to talk to Max about what Janine said. The pair decide to face the situation head-on and find Janine again to get more answers. However, Max soon makes a decision that he might regret.

5. Linda tells her kids the truth

Realising she needs to be honest, Linda gathers Nancy, Johnny and Lee to tell them what she’s discovered. But what does she tell them? The siblings soon disappear, leaving Linda beside herself with worry.

What has Linda discovered? (Credit: BBC)

6. Nancy turns to Linda

Later, Nancy opens up to her mum and the pair share a rare moment of honesty. But what has happened to bring them together? Is it news of Mick? Or did Janine reveal something else entirely?

Nancy goes into labour in EastEnders spoilers

Nancy goes into labour (Credit: BBC)

7. Lee shares his fears

Lee shares his worries about becoming a dad with Linda. She reassures him that he will be great. However, as they are talking, they have no idea that Nancy’s waters have broken. Johnny, Elaine and Zack race Nancy to the hospital, while frantically calling Linda and Lee. Will they find them before the baby arrives?

Suki and Eve face losing Ria in EastEnders spoilers

Eve and Sharon bond (Credit: BBC)

8. Ash’s divorce comes through

Eve and Sharon have a playdate with Ria and Albie, but Eve is distracted when Ash arrives with news of her divorce. Sharon takes the kids home, and Suki later arrives at The Vic to find Eve and Ash drunk.

Ash and Suki clash (Credit: BBC)

9. Suki reveals bad news in EastEnders spoilers

Suki tells Eve that Ria’s biological mum, Harleen, wants to meet them. Ash is upset when her mum doesn’t show any sympathy about her failed marriage, and refuses to attend the meeting with Harleen.

Harleen plots against Suki and Eve (Credit: BBC)

10. Harleen plots against Suki and Eve

Eve tries to persuade Ash to go to the meeting with Harleen. But things get worse when Suki and Ash argue in the kitchen, and Harleen overhears everything. Will she use this to get Ria back?

Eve and Suki get bad news (Credit: BBC)

11. Sharon shows her support

After the disastrous meeting with Harleen, Suki is devastated. She confides in Sharon about what happened, but Sharon encourages her to fight for Ria. Will Suki listen?

EastEnders spoilers: Lauren and Mark are almost caught out – again!

Lauren feels guilty (Credit: BBC)

12. Lauren and Mark feel guilty

As Ryder grows closer to Ian, Lauren and Mark struggle with their guilt over his attack.

Yolande catches Mark and Lauren together (Credit: BBC)

13. Yolande catches Lauren and Mark out

However, the pair try to find some time together, but after a string of failed attempts, they meet at the community centre. However, their time is cut short because Yolande arrives.

Yolande gives Lauren a telling off (Credit: BBC)

14. Mark gets stuck

Yolande orders Lauren back to the laundrette to do a job for her, and Mark gets locked in the community centre.

Mark has to go home without his trousers (Credit: BBC)

15. Mark is left red-faced in EastEnders spoilers

Later, Mark is forced to head home without his trousers, and everyone is bemused. Later, Peter says he is going away for the weekend with the kids, and Lauren tries to get rid of Cindy so she has a free house. But when they are alone, Lauren feels overwhelmed by her feelings for Mark. Is she in too deep?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns