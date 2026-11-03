Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Kit discovers Bethany’s pregnancy and Debbie makes a decision

Kit gets the surprise of his life in Coronation Street spoilers for next week when he finds out Bethany is pregnant. Will she tell him he’s the dad?

Elsewhere, Debbie gathers her angels together and a special episode sees secrets revealed and tense confrontations. Also, Christina faces Richie and Carla is forced to sell up. Will she really let her beloved factory go?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Sarah comes to Kit’s rescue when he collapses (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit collapses as he and Sarah grow closer

Overcome with loneliness at chemo, Kit is pushing everyone away. Sarah then sees him collapse outside the tram station and rushes to help him.

Kit breaks down at the flat and Sarah is taken aback to see how fragile he is. She pulls him in for a hug, but will he accept her help?

Kit is stunned to discover Bethany is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

2. Kit finds out the truth in Coronation Street spoilers

Ryan accompanies Bethany to her baby scan at the same time Sarah takes Kit to get checked out after his collapse. When Sarah and Kit see Bethany leaving the maternity department, Sarah reveals to a stunned Kit that Bethany is pregnant. Will he realise he’s the baby’s dad?

Ryan is there to support Bethany (Credit: ITV)

3. How long can Bethany hide the truth?

As Sarah asks Kit to move back in so they can be a happy family again, Ryan assures Bethany the dad of the baby can be involved if she wants. Bethany is uneasy about everything, but how long can she hide the truth for?

The angels unite for Debbie (Credit: ITV)

4. Debbie gathers her girls

Abi, Bernie, Christina, Sally and Glenda are brought together by Debbie to organise a surprise for Carl. Getting all her photos from over the years, Debbie asks for their help making a photobook for Carl’s 40th birthday.

Things get heated and secrets get spilled in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

5. The bonding turns into chaos

However, the fun bonding experience soon becomes chaotic as past tensions surface among the women. Heated confrontations and trauma ignite.

Some confide their own personal burdens and find comfort, but others have difficult decisions to make about their futures.

Can the women unite and move forward?

6. Debbie makes a life-changing decision in Coronation Street spoilers

Debbie reveals to Ronnie she is retiring and has signed the hotel over to him. She then tells Ryan she wants him to become Ronnie’s right-hand man. Has she done the right thing?

Richie is grateful for Christina’s help in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

7. Will Christina find out what happened to Rachel?

Going to see Richie in prison, Christina tries to win his trust by making out she has a brother who went through a similar experience as him. Richie is grateful for her support, but George is worried sick she’s out of her depth.

8. Lucy’s coming back in Coronation Street spoilers

Social services call and reveal Sally has been cleared of any wrongdoing over Lucy and the teen will be back to live with them next week. Sally is surprised and confides in Christina she’s worried about Lucy’s return. Will they come up with a solution?

Brody threatens Idris (Credit: ITV)

9. Brody wants to confess

Carla tells Lisa she doesn’t think the insurance will pay out for the factory. Brody is disgusted as he sees Idris pretend to be sympathetic.

Carla emails the staff and says she’s selling the factory and Sally and Sean are gutted. Brody finds Sally in tears and confronts Idris, threatening to tell Carla everything.

Will Idris make good on his claims? (Credit: ITV)

10. Idris shows Brody who’s boss in Coronation Street spoilers

Carla tells Sean no one is more upset over the factory than she is. Idris again feigns sympathy as she says she doesn’t want to lay everyone off, but she has no other choice.

Idris then finds Brody and promises when he gets the factory, he’ll give the workers their jobs back with better pay. But will it placate angry Brody?

11.

David convinced Jodie is back in Coronation Street spoilers

When Jodie’s discarded phone starts ringing, Shona answers it wondering if there’ll be word of her sister. But the threatening message on the other end soon has her worried.

However, David thinks Jodie has set this whole thing up herself and is doing it to scare them. Is she back? And if so, what does she want this time?

Mary pretends to be fine after Tracy hires Amy in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

12. Tracy lets Mary go

Tracy gives Amy the job of running the florist website; however, Tracy later confides in Abi it means making Mary redundant. Mary realises this and lies to Tracy she has a new job in town. Mary heads out in tears and Tracy feels terrible, but can Mary find somewhere else to work?

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict huge twist as they work out real reason Owen is returning

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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