The truth is out about Thea and Kim in Emmerdale! But who is Thea’s dad?

Thea Ramsden has finally revealed her true identity to Kim Tate in Emmerdale, who was absolutely thrilled to find her long-lost daughter! But we all want to know who is Thea’s dad!

Kim was becoming suspicious and eventually put two and two together It wasn’t the most emotional reunion, but it seems Thea is beginning to put her hatred for her biological mother aside. Especially after Kim told her just how much she regretted giving her up – and Thea revealed the truth about her unhappy childhood.

It remains to be seen whether Thea can move forward and build a relationship with her mum after being consumed with revenge.

But Kim is absolutely delighted to have found her daughter at last.

And she’s busy sharing the news.

Graham, though, was quick to ask the question we’ve all wanted answered – who is Thea’s dad.

But Kim told him that didn’t matter.

We beg to differ, though! We’re desperate to know who Thea’s daddy is. And as her mum’s maneater Kim Tate, there could be more than a few options.

Kim married Steve (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Could Steve Marchant be Thea’s dad in Emmerdale?

He’s the obvious choice! When Kim left Emmerdale in January 1999, she was married to Steve.

The couple were in dire financial straits after moneybags Steve took a risk and lost everything. They came up with a plan to ‘steal’ Kim’s racehorse, sell it and pocket that proceeds and the insurance money.

But things went wrong when Steve accidentally hit Kathy Glover with the horsebox as they made their getaway.

Kim took charge and even stopped Steve finishing Kathy off! But her efforts were in vain and they were both charged with theft. Steve was also in trouble for the hit and run, and Kim was up on a fraud charge.

Things look bleak. But Kim Tate’s never down for long. She’d hidden the loot in former husband Frank’s grave. And she fled the village on the eve of the verdict in a helicopter, with little Jamie in her arms.

“Kim Marchant?” asked the pilot.

“No, Kim Tate,” said Kim.

Amazing stuff!

It’s totally plausible that Kim was pregnant when she left Emmerdale – and even more plausible that she never told Steve she was expecting. After all, he wasn’t exactly pleased about her leaving him to his fate.

Could Graham be the dad? (Credit: ITV)

Could Graham Foster be daddy?

We don’t know exactly when Kim met Graham for the first time but it was sometime between 1989 and 1998. And that means Graham could well be Thea’s dad in Emmerdale.

The pair were on and off for years (actually, we’re not even sure if they’re currently on or off?) and it’s not unreasonable to question if Graham could be Thea’s biological father. We’d quite love to see Kim and Graham playing mum and dad!

Alex and Kim had a brief fling (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

It’s possible Lord Alex Oakwell could be Thea’s dad in Emmerdale

It’s much less likely but Kim had a fling with Lord Alex Oakwell in the late nineties. He’d left the village a year before Kim did but there’s always the chance of an off-screen bunk-up!

We know Lord Alex was still around because his cousin – Alasdair Sinclair – later married Sadie King!

Yes, we know it’s ridiculous, but how amazing would it be if Dave Glover was the dad? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

It’s ridiculous but could Thea’s dad be Dave Glover?!

Yes, yes, yes, we know this is nonsense but stranger things have happened in soap. Dave Glover was Kim’s true love. The pair had a passionate affair and when Kim found out she was pregnant, she hoped the baby was Dave’s.

Unfortunately, baby Jamie turned out to be Frank’s son. Kim agreed to stay with Frank in exchange for £1million but she was pining for Dave – who was now married to Kathy (the same Kathy who Steve later hit with the horsebox, poor woman. No wonder she moved to Australia!).

As Kim and Dave planned to run off together, they argued with Frank outside Home Farm. Dave spotted a fire breaking out in little Jamie’s nursery. He braved the flames to save the baby and lost his own life in the process.

Or did he?

Hmm, yes, he did. But Kim and Dave were so good together we can’t help hoping! And Ian Kelsey, who played the hunky estate manager is the real-life squeeze of Beth Cordingly, AKA Ruby Fox-Miligan.

Who do you think is Thea’s dad?

Read more: Emmerdale reveals ‘surprise’ baby Tate kidnapper in early release as fans declare ‘great twist!’