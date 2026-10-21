‘Get a grip!’ Emmerdale fans slam Thea storyline as new trailer hints at Halloween horror twist

Emmerdale fans have made their feelings about Thea very clear after ITV dropped a brand-new Halloween trailer today, teasing a dramatic week ahead in the Dales.

With Thea’s vendetta against her secret biological mum, Kim Tate, gathering pace, tensions are about to reach boiling point.

And while the upcoming episodes promise a shocking baby kidnapping and a violent confrontation, viewers aren’t impressed with Thea’s actions so far.

Kim thinks Thea has taken the baby in Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

Thea plots against Kim in Emmerdale today

Today’s episode sees Thea determined to prove that Kim has illegally sold Baby Tate. She gets a social worker to visit Kim and ask to see the baby and Joe.

Of course, the baby isn’t at Home Farm, and Kim is forced to confess that Graham is looking after him at a nearby cottage.

Kim takes the social worker to see the baby, and she heads home, happy that the little one is being well looked after. However, it is later revealed that Thea sent the social worker to Home Farm as a favour.

Thea is disappointed when her friend won’t reveal the baby’s whereabouts. However, this isn’t enough to stop Thea’s revenge plan, and she tells Serena that she is far from done with Kim.

Graham will find Baby Tate safe, but who took him? (Credit: ITV)

Baby Tate is kidnapped next week

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Baby Tate is set to be kidnapped. Graham is horrified to find the little one missing, and Kim enlists Thea’s help, but makes her promise to keep the police out of it.

The kidnapper then sends ransom demands and hangs photos of the family in the cottage. Graham heads off to follow the instructions, but what will he find?

Remembering how Thea had it in for her after the crash, Kim accuses her of taking the baby. She pushes her to come clean, and Thea loses her temper.

With Thea furious, scared Kim makes a run for it and, in an attempt to get free, she stabs Thea. She presses bleeding Thea to come clean about where she’s hidden Baby Tate. But when Thea accuses her of trying to sell a baby, Kim realises she is innocent.

Meanwhile, Graham rushes to Home Farm stables and finds Baby Tate safe. However, he’s shocked when the true kidnapper is revealed.

But who was really behind this?

A tussle leads to Kim stabbing Thea so she can break free (Credit: ITV)

New Emmerdale trailer reveals Halloween horror

The new trailer, which you can watch below, has given fans a first look at the drama to come.

As Kim and Graham hunt for missing Baby Tate, Graham finds the notes at the cottage, left by the kidnapper.

Back at Home Farm, Kim becomes convinced that the kidnapper is in her house, and we then see Thea looming behind her.

But with spoilers already confirming that Thea isn’t the one who took the baby… who did?

Emmerdale fans aren’t happy with Thea

While the trailer has fans gripped for next week, they aren’t happy with how Thea’s storyline is playing out…

“I’m so tired of Thea. She has this all wrong because she overheard a conversation and jumped to the wrong conclusion. Just grow up and tell Kim who you are,” said one fan on X.

“Thea is really getting herself in too deep. She needs to get a grip!” commented a second fan.

While someone else added: “I’m so bored of the constant hateful Emmerdale storylines. Thea just needs to tell Kim who she is already!”

With Thea’s secret still hanging over her relationship with Kim and Baby Tate’s kidnapper yet to be unmasked, there’s plenty of drama ahead.

But as viewers grow increasingly impatient with Thea, will she finally reveal the truth about her identity?

Read more: 11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Baby Tate kidnapped as Kim stabs Thea