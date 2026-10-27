‘Didn’t see that coming!’ Emmerdale reveals ‘unexpected’ baby Tate kidnapper in ITVX episode

Emmerdale has finally exposed who kidnapped baby Tate in a shocking ITVX early release, and it turns out Thea wasn’t responsible after all.

Warning, this article contains spoilers for tonight’s episode. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX or YouTube.

Kim and Graham have endured an incredibly stressful few days as they desperately searched for the missing baby. After receiving a ransom note demanding £100K, the pair knew they had to do whatever was necessary to get Tate back safely.

But the latest Emmerdale episode has finally unmasked the person behind the kidnapping, leaving many viewers stunned by the unexpected reveal.

Graham was left shocked (Credit: ITV)

Baby Tate’s kidnapper revealed in Emmerdale

Kim and Thea were together at Home Farm when they heard more banging around the house. However, Thea’s lack of concern immediately raised Kim’s suspicions.

Kim accused her of holding a grudge ever since the crash that killed Dawn and Jimmy, quickly becoming convinced that Thea had taken baby Tate.

Thea insisted she was innocent, but when she told Kim she deserved what was happening to her, Kim became even more determined to confront her. The argument soon turned physical, ending with Thea being stabbed.

As Thea lay bleeding, Kim finally realised she had been telling the truth. Thea wasn’t the person who had kidnapped the baby, but there was still the worrying question of whether she would survive.

Elsewhere, Graham was horrified to discover numerous photographs of baby Tate hanging from the ceiling inside the cottage. He was then instructed to head to the stables, where he finally came face-to-face with the missing baby and the person responsible for taking him.

In a huge twist, Joe stepped out of the shadows and told Graham: “Happy Halloween. Looks like I’m not the only one who has been tricked.”

Joe took his own child (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘shocked’ at the truth

Viewers have spent recent episodes trying to work out who could have taken baby Tate, with several suspects emerging. However, it seems Joe wasn’t at the top of many fans’ lists.

After the reveal, fans took to social media to share their shock at the unexpected turn of events.

One viewer wrote: “Great twist! I never actually expected it to be Joe.”

Another commented: “OMG. It was Joe all along?!”

“I’m actually surprised it was Joe who kidnapped the baby. It will be interesting to see what happens next between him and Graham,” another fan penned on Reddit.

However, not everyone was impressed by the twist, with some viewers claiming they had seen it coming.

One fan declared: “Ugh, the ending was so obvious.”

Another agreed: “Predictable as ever!”

Although the mystery of who kidnapped baby Tate has now been solved, plenty of questions remain. Will Joe keep the baby, and can he ever forgive Kim and Graham for their secrets? And, with Thea left seriously injured, will she pull through?

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day