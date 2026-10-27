Strictly Come Dancing star Shaun Wright-Phillips has emotionally reflected on his show journey alongside Alexis Warr on It Takes Two.

Professional dancer Alexis was overcome with emotion as she was seen wiping her eyes after a montage revisited their time in the competition during Monday’s edition of the spin-off show.

Last weekend, Shaun and Alexis were eliminated in the dance-off against Jaime Winstone and her professional partner Carlos Gu.

They danced their jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande, repeating Saturday’s performance.

Despite being saved by head judge Shirley Ballas, it was Anton Du Beke who had the deciding vote. He chose to save Jaime and Carlos.

With three votes against them, Shaun and Alexis left the competition.

Alexis Warr was tearful as she and Shaun Wright-Phillips reflected on their Strictly Come Dancing journey (Credit: BBC)

Shaun Wright-Phillips reflects on his emotional Strictly Come Dancing journey

On It Takes Two, host Ellie Taylor asked Shaun whether he had expected to become so emotionally invested.

He admitted he hadn’t and “came here just to learn to dance”.

He explained that the emotional connection developed after his first dance-off, when he realised how much he enjoyed taking part.

When asked how it felt to be in the bottom two, Shaun said: “I kind of knew. In my head I kind of knew so mentally I was already preparing myself from that moment.”

But Shaun spoke positively about the dancers, backstage team and staff at Strictly.

The elimination also fell on Shaun’s birthday. Writing on Instagram afterwards, he said: “It may be a birthday boot out, but what a journey it’s been!”

He described the experience as something he would cherish for the rest of his life.

Shaun also thanked Alexis for helping him. He said: “Not only have you trained me to a level I never thought I’d be able to reach, but you’ve also had to put up with me along the way.”

Shaun and Alexis faced Jaime and Carlos in the dance-off (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Shaun Wright-Phillips explains his dad’s audience appearance on Strictly

Separately, Shaun rejected suggestions that his father Ian Wright’s appearance in the audience was intended to attract votes.

Former Strictly professional Brendan Cole had described the visit as a publicity stunt.

Speaking to Oddschecker, Shaun insisted he’s “never used Dad for any public vote”.

He explained that his dad just wanted to see him at work.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse ‘at risk of leaving show’

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, October 31 from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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