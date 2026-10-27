Denise Van Outen, 52, ‘red hot’ in sheer top and fishnet tights as she boasts age-defying looks

Denise Van Outen has shared a glamorous night-out look, teaming fishnet tights with a sheer top and tiny mini shorts.

The actress and singer, 52, posted the pictures on Instagram on Monday (October 26).

Her latest outing follows candid comments about confidence in her fifties and finding more freedom as a parent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENISE VAN OUTEN💫 (@vanouten_denise)

Denise Van Outen shares her hotel-stay snaps in sheer number

Her latest photos offered a glimpse of her hotel-room preparations before heading out. Denise paired the shorts and fishnets with a glittering semi-sheer top and a statement faux-fur jacket.

In her Instagram caption, she praised the hotel’s comfortable bed and Sunday roast. She also revealed she had managed to fit in a little shopping during her stay.

Fans were quick to praise her, writing: “Still red hot.”

“Denise you are like fine wine, lady!” another person shared.

“Stunning beautiful lady,” a third remarked.

“Forever gorgeous,” a fourth said.

Denise says she feels more confident in a bikini in her 50s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Denise on finding more freedom

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Denise explained that her daughter had been her focus for many years.

Now her daughter is 16, Denise said she could step back a little as the teenager became more independent.

“I feel like you get your freedom back a little bit. You get a bit of a second wind,” she said.

Denise also recalled how difficult she had found leaving home for work when her daughter was younger.

She remembered her daughter crying at the door at age four, asking her mum not to leave for work.

Her mother helped with childcare, but Denise remembered feeling guilty about leaving for a night or two.

She said those worries had centred on raising her daughter well and keeping her safe.

Denise shares her daughter with ex-husband Lee Mead, the West End star and Any Dream Will Do winner. They married in 2009 and separated in 2013.

Denise Van Outen talks body confidence

Denise spoke to The Sun about her changing attitude towards her body earlier in the summer.

“I feel sexier now than I did in my twenties in a bikini,” she told the newspaper.

She said she liked being curvier and having wider hips, rather than wishing for her Nineties figure.

Denise also credited accepting herself with helping her feel confident in a bikini. She added that she now felt quite free wearing one.

“I prefer my shape now to the way it was in the Nineties,” she expressed.

Read more: Swimsuit-clad Denise Van Outen, 52, defies age as she soaks up the sun in ‘stunning’ update: ‘Like a fine wine’

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