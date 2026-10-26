Molly-Mae Hague says she is struggling with her sense of identity after noticing changes to her hair following the birth of her son Midas.

Speaking in her latest YouTube vlog, the 27-year-old described feeling unlike herself ahead of a hair appointment.

Her comments follow earlier accounts of postpartum struggles since welcoming her second child earlier in the summer.

She said: “I’m so at an identity crisis. I don’t know who I am, what I want to be, or anything.”

Back in June, Molly-Mae also shared a more reassuring side of life with her new baby. She posted a photo of her son sleeping on Instagram Stories, thanking him for easing her fears around newborn life.

She explained that her second newborn experience had felt calmer and happier than her first. The contrast with those early days after her daughter Bambi’s birth was, she said, difficult to describe.

Molly-Mae Hague opened up about feeling like she’s having an identity crisis (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague discusses hair changes after pregnancy

Molly-Mae welcomed son Midas in June with her fiancé, Tommy Fury. The couple also share daughter Bambi, who was born in January 2023. They met on Love Island in 2019.

Her latest concern centres on roots which she says are growing back much darker than she remembers. She wondered whether pregnancy and hormones could be behind the change.

Addressing long-time viewers, Molly-Mae said even her previous regrowth had never looked quite so dark. She also explained that keeping on top of her roots had become more difficult than before.

Having always considered herself blonde, she said she no longer recognised that familiar look.

Molly-Mae said: “I literally look like a different person. I look like a complete brunette, and I just don’t think I am a brunette.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae Hague opens up about tiredness after birth

In an earlier YouTube video, Molly-Mae also discussed tiredness and its effect on her speech.

Filming from her bedroom in pyjamas without makeup, she said she struggled to put sentences together. She described pausing repeatedly because she could not get her words out quickly enough.

She explained: “For me, baby brain through pregnancy does not even compare to baby brain once you give birth.”

Read more: Tommy Fury drops major baby hint with Molly-Mae Hague after she changed her mind

She recalled experiencing something similar after Bambi’s birth and said getting enough sleep was particularly important for her.

To help, she was working on establishing a routine for her son. She hoped he would sleep as well as his older sister, while acknowledging that would take patience and perseverance.

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