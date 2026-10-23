Tommy Fury drops major baby hint with Molly-Mae Hague after she changed her mind

Tommy Fury has hinted at a bigger family with Molly-Mae Hague after buying a seven-seater Range Rover.

The boxer showed off the car on Instagram, with The Sun reporting a £150,000 price tag. His caption added a cheeky family hint: “A treat to myself today. 7 seats… just need to fill them now.”

Molly-Mae Hague has recently spoken about wanting more children, while admitting she already struggles to manage two. In her latest YouTube vlog, she wondered how she would cope with a third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

Tommy Fury drops baby hint while showing off his new Range Rover

Tommy collected the black Range Rover from a dealer in Knutsford, Cheshire, on Thursday. He then shared a look at its luxury interior with his Instagram followers.

Both Tommy and Molly-Mae are 27. They welcomed their second child, son Midas, in June, and also share three-year-old daughter Bambi.

For now, his post offers a hint rather than any confirmed plans for another child.

Tommy and Molly share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae Hague reconsiders having more children

Explaining what had prompted her change of heart, Molly-Mae told her YouTube viewers: “This baby right here and his cuteness makes me want to have more babies. And I was so adamant that I actually didn’t want any more babies.”

That marks a shift from the position she shared in June, following the arrival of her son.

At the time, Molly-Mae put her certainty about having only two children at 99.99 per cent. Although she liked the idea of giving Bambi a sister, she felt ready to stop.

She also described feeling incredibly lucky to have a son and delighted with their family.

Her latest comments, however, came with some hesitation about whether those feelings would last.

She added: “Maybe I am just having a weird month where I am thinking ‘maybe I do want another one’.”

Molly-Mae Hague shares baby son’s health scare

Separately, Molly-Mae has spoken about a recent health scare involving her baby son.

She took four-month-old Midas to a doctor after initially thinking he had caught his first cold. According to Molly-Mae, the doctor thought his symptoms sounded like RSV.

Respiratory syncytial virus usually causes cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious for young babies.

It can lead to bronchiolitis, a chest infection which may cause breathing difficulties and sometimes requires hospital treatment.

Read more: ‘First she’s wearing a ring, now the white dress!’ Molly-Mae Hague fans predict ‘secret wedding’ with Tommy Fury in glowing update

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