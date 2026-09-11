‘First she’s wearing a ring, now the white dress!’ Molly-Mae Hague fans predict ‘secret wedding’ with Tommy Fury in glowing update

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reignited secret wedding rumours after followers spotted clues in a new family portrait.

Her ring had already fuelled wedding speculation around Molly-Mae and Tommy. Now, in a new Instagram post, her white dress gave followers another clue.

The Sun reports the black-and-white holiday post drew immediate marriage theories from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

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Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s fans decode the wedding clues

Followers highlighted three features: the monochrome finish, Molly-Mae’s lace outfit, and her ring.

Together, those details gave the family picture a wedding-like feel for some fans.

One fan focused on that combination: “I keep getting secret wedding vibes every time I see the b&w pic of you in the lace.”

Another fan linked the outfit directly with the ring: “Think she’s dropping hints it’s coming, first she’s wearing a ring constantly, now the white dress.”

“I was just thinking that!” a third remarked.

“[Did] you get married?” a fourth person asked.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have not announced that they married. The reactions remain speculation based on details within the portrait.

Molly-Mae and Tommy shared several images from their recent holiday. Yet the family portrait attracted the strongest wedding reaction.

“Over and out summer. The summer that gave us our little boy. I’ll never, ever forget this season of life!!!” she wrote in her caption.

Molly and Tommy were previously engaged (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s engagement history

Marriage talk carries extra weight because the couple had already planned a future together. They met during the fifth series of Love Island in 2019. Tommy proposed four years later.

The engagement then led to their original wedding plans. However, the couple split in August 2024.

Tommy later said his struggles with alcohol caused the separation. Their engagement and wedding plans were disrupted by the break-up.

They confirmed their reunion in May 2025 during Molly-Mae’s Amazon Prime docu-series Behind It All.

That history explains why followers are watching closely for possible signs about their future. It also adds context to the latest excitement.

Their family portrait

The picture came from the family’s recent holiday in Turkey. Regnum The Crown provided the setting for the monochrome photograph.

Molly-Mae smiled in a white lace dress. Tommy appeared beside her in coordinated chinos and a short-sleeved shirt.

Their daughter joined the foreground, while Tommy carried the couple’s baby son. Both Molly-Mae and Tommy are 27.

The monochrome finish gave the picture an elegant look. However, Molly-Mae’s white lace outfit became the detail fans discussed most.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague ‘reaches boiling point’ with Tommy Fury amid financial situation: ‘It drives her to despair’

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