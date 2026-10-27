Sir Tom Jones has confirmed new dates for two US shows postponed because of flu.

The 86-year-old announced the changes on Instagram after taking advice from his doctor. The San Diego show moves to November 3. Meanwhile, Los Angeles follows on November 4.

His announcement came just hours before he was due on stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The venue was among those wishing him well in the comments.

In his message to fans, Sir Tom wrote: “I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Sir Tom Jones has had to reschedule shows due to illness (Credit: Fred Duval)

Tom Jones shares flu update as he reschedules US shows

The singer described his illness as “a bad case of the flu” in his Instagram message.

He had completed 20 shows across the USA before revealing he was unwell. He said he had enjoyed singing for audiences over the previous few weeks.

The concerts are part of his Come Gather Round World Tour, which began this summer. It took him across the UK and Europe before his recent run of North American shows.

His music career spans more than six decades. His hits include It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat?, Delilah and She’s A Lady.

He has achieved three UK number one singles and four chart-topping albums.

The health update follows separate news about his role on The Voice UK. Last month, he said on Instagram that ITV had decided to remove him from its coaching panel.

He has been an on-off coach since the show’s 2012 debut. The announcement came amid speculation about his place in the show’s 2027 series.

Fans shared their support in the comments of Tom’s latest Instagram post. One person said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Another wrote: “So very sorry to hear Sir Tom. The main thing is you take care of yourself for once.”

Someone else added: “So sorry to hear this, Sir Tom. Wishing you a very speedy recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Tom Jones (@realsirtomjones)

Tom Jones concert tickets remain valid

The Los Angeles concert had been scheduled for Monday, with San Diego originally following on Tuesday.

The revised San Diego performance will take place at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Existing tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Fans unable to attend should contact their original point of purchase for a refund.

Read more: The Voice UK viewers slam Sir Tom Jones’ axe as will.i.am ‘breaks down in tears during filming’

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