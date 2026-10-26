Princess Andre’s ‘goal is global domination’ as she attempts to become ‘British Kylie Jenner’: ‘She isn’t afraid of hard work’

Princess Andre is reportedly planning a US launch for her By Princess cosmetics range in 2028.

A source told The Sun that a summer 2027 trip would lay the groundwork for the move. They said the visit would involve media appearances and meetings with beauty retailers.

The 19-year-old will also appear with brother Junior, 21, in Celebrity Race Across The World.

Princess has plans to launch her brand in the US (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Andre’s reported US ambitions

According to the source, Kylie Jenner provides the model for Princess and her team’s American ambitions to make her the “British Kylie.”

The source painted a bold picture of her plans: “Princess is a smart cookie and her goal is global domination, make no mistake about it.”

However, the reported push into America apparently doesn’t mean accepting every opportunity that comes her way.

The Sun’s source claimed Princess recently turned down an approach from a major American television programme. They put that decision down to timing, suggesting it could become an option in a year or two.

The programme wasn’t named, and no future appearance was confirmed.

For now, the reported business plan centres on beauty products. The source said Princess had spent two years developing the brand, with affordable pricing among her priorities.

Princess is aiming to be the ‘British Kylie Jenner’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

By Princess reportedly heading for Boots

There could also be a significant UK retail step before any American launch.

The Sun reports that By Princess products will soon be sold in Boots.

The source said her products share a manufacturer with make-up artist Mitchell Halliday’s Made By Mitchell brand. That brand is now stocked by US retailer Ulta Beauty, according to the same account.

Princess’s team hopes those existing American connections can help establish her range.

“It’s a big country and takes real commitment and time to crack, but Princess isn’t afraid of hard work,” the source added.

ED! has contacted Princess’s reps for comment.

Princess and Junior Andre’s BBC challenge

Away from the reported beauty expansion, Princess and Junior face a very different challenge on BBC television.

The fourth series of Celebrity Race Across The World follows a 7,500km route from Kuching, Malaysia, to Melbourne, Australia.

The pairs must travel without their phones or credit cards, managing a budget of £26 per person each day.

A trailer shows the siblings jumping from a cliff into water together, alongside more stressful moments during their travels.

Other contestants include Ella Eyre, Jeff Stelling and Sam Ryder, each travelling with a friend or family member.

Princess, the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, also fronts ITV’s The Princess Diaries.

The Sun additionally reports that another series is planned, although it says this has not been officially announced.

Read more: Princess and Junior Andre discuss South Africa robbery trauma for the first time: ‘We thought we were going to die’

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