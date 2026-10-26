Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools admits ‘draining’ ADHD disorder that has ‘ruined 45 years of her life’

Jools Oliver has opened up about having autism and ADHD, describing decades of difficulties before receiving her diagnoses.

The 51-year-old, who is married to TV chef Jamie Oliver, spoke on the Lessons From Our Mothers podcast.

She described the diagnoses as overwhelming, even though they have helped her understand herself. Looking back at her experience with ADHD, she reflected on decades of not knowing.

She said: “It’s quite draining and tiring. I think actually it’s ruined, so far, 45 years of my life thinking it’s something else.”

Jools Oliver explains her ADHD and autism diagnoses

Jools said she received her ADHD diagnosis about four years ago. She has been prescribed medication, but explained that “health anxiety” has left her frightened to take it.

Her autism assessment came after learning that some of her children were autistic. Recognising similarities in herself prompted her to seek an assessment too.

Jools and Jamie share five children. She explained that being autistic herself has helped her understand those of her children who are autistic.

That shared understanding has brought a sense of connection, allowing her to recognise what they are experiencing.

However, she also described finding her own emotions intense and sometimes difficult to manage. She questioned whether menopause might also be contributing to her experiences, rather than attributing everything to ADHD and autism.

Jools is married to TV chef Jamie Oliver (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jools Oliver discusses social anxiety

Jools also spoke about social anxiety, explaining that appearing outgoing had hidden how frightened she felt in social situations.

Ahead of her 50th birthday last year, she decided to be more open with friends through her party invitation.

She told guests they could decline without inventing excuses. They could also leave without saying goodbye or even arrive in their pyjamas.

She said: “In fact, it’s like my worst night. I’m such an introvert.”

She also described worrying constantly about her children, including during the early hours, and finding that exhausting.

Jamie Oliver on understanding their family

Jamie has previously discussed neurodiversity in their family.

On Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast last year, he discussed both Jools’ strengths and the challenges she faced.

He said: “She’s definitely the rock.”

Read more: Jamie Oliver makes confession about marriage to wife Jools after ‘getting to know her properly’: ‘How is that possible?’

He also praised her kindness, humour and instincts. Those comments came before Jools publicly confirmed her specific diagnoses.

Speaking separately to The Sunday Times, Jamie explained that they had learnt to understand their children’s different perspectives. He said recognising those differences had helped them become better parents.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!