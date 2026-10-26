Coronation Street fans ‘furious’ over Ross storyline as toxic behaviour escalates: ‘I’m done watching!’

Coronation Street viewers have been left furious by the latest twist in Ross’ toxic masculinity storyline, with Tyrone and Chesney’s shocking altercation proving too much for some fans.

This article contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

The storyline has been unfolding for some time, but it seems there is still more to come as Tyrone continues to fall under Ross’ influence. And some viewers are now threatening to switch off if things do not change soon.

Tyrone turned against Chesney (Credit: ITV)

Ross turned Tyrone and Chesney against each other

Fizz and Tyrone were horrified when they spotted a large bruise on Dorin’s arm. Dorin explained that Aled had punched him, prompting Ross to insist that Tyrone needed to step in.

Ross encouraged his son to confront Chesney and make it clear that the situation could not happen again. But when Tyrone arrived at Chesney and Gemma’s home, the pair managed to play down what had happened.

Ross then appeared just as Tyrone was about to leave, making it clear that he should not simply walk away from the situation.

Tyrone ended up punching Chesney, leaving both him and Gemma stunned. Ross, meanwhile, appeared pleased with his son’s actions.

When Fizz later challenged Tyrone, he tried to brush off the seriousness of what had happened. Ross even took him to the pub afterwards and bought him a drink.

Ross managed to manipulate the situation (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fume at the soap

After watching the episode on ITVX, several Coronation Street fans took to social media to express their anger, with some warning they could stop watching if the storyline carries on.

One viewer wrote: “Ross is a nasty piece of work, and isn’t a good influence on Tyrone at all.”

Another commented: “Ross is such a bully and it’s so uncomfortable to watch!”

A third added: “Of course Ross encouraged Tyrone to hit Chesney. This storyline isn’t okay anymore.”

Meanwhile, another frustrated fan declared: “If Ross isn’t caught out soon, or we don’t find out what happened to Cassie, then I’m going to stop watching. It’s too uncomfortable, and this isn’t like Tyrone at all.”

However, with Ross also playing a direct role in Gary’s current prison storyline, it looks as though viewers may have to put up with him for a while longer.

Read more: Recognise Gary’s cellmate Jonesy? Actor Carl Rice has previously starred in Coronation Street