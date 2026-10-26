First Dates is back for a new series on Channel 4, with Traitors winner Meryl Williams among those hoping to find romance.

The show’s official Instagram account has shared a first look at Meryl’s dating adventure, giving fans a preview of what to expect when the new series begins.

The 30-year-old won the first civilian series of The Traitors in 2022 alongside Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski.

Meryl was born with achondroplasia, a genetic condition that causes the most common form of dwarfism.

Now, she is swapping the competition’s roundtable for a chance to meet someone special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Dates (@firstdates)

When does First Dates return?

First Dates returns for its 26th series on Wednesday, October 28, at 10pm on Channel 4.

The preview shows Meryl walking along the street in a red maxi dress as she prepares to meet her date.

“Swapping the roundtable for a table for two,” the show’s official account teased in the caption.

Fans were quick to share their excitement, with several sending Meryl messages of support ahead of her appearance.

“You got this queen,” one viewer commented.

“Oh I’m looking forward to this! I hope it goes well for you,” another wrote.

A third added: “Can’t wait for this!!!! Go shine girl.”

Meryl won the first series of The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Meryl Williams puts Traitors clashes with Maddy Smedley behind her

Away from her latest reality TV appearance, Meryl has previously opened up about her on-screen disagreements with fellow Traitors star Maddy Smedley.

The pair clashed several times during the BBC competition as their differing opinions led to heated exchanges. However, Meryl has since confirmed that the rows are behind them and their relationship has moved on.

She discussed their friendship during an appearance on Saturday Night with Hayley Palmer, where host Hayley asked how she had dealt with the lies and deceit involved in the game.

“I think I am a good liar and people think that I’m trustworthy,” Meryl said.

She explained that she had initially expected not to come across as intimidating, but her approach changed when she and Maddy began clashing in episode six.

Despite their disagreements on screen, Meryl made clear that there was no lasting bad feeling between them.

“We are friends now,” she said.

Meryl has also spoken about adjusting to life after her Traitors victory, including how she spent her £30,000 share of the prize money.

In an interview with Fabulous, she revealed that she had undergone breast augmentation and forehead reduction surgery.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Joanne McNally sparks speculation she’s a ‘Secret Traitor’: ‘That would be an amazing twist’

First Dates airs at 10pm on Wednesday, October 28, on Channel 4.

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