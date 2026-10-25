BBC One pays tribute to This City is Ours’ Hannah Peevers at end of episode 1

BBC One has paid tribute to the late Hannah Peevers in a sombre end-of-credits tribute after This City is Ours episode 1.

Series 2 of the Liverpool crime drama landed on our screens on Sunday (October 25) after what felt like a long wait since the first season in 2025.

Episode 1 reintroduced the Phelan crime family, as well as former member Michael Kavanagh. He believed he’d managed to start a new life in Spain with his pregnant girlfriend Diane. Sadly for him, though, he was dragged back into a life of crime…

At the end of the dramatic first episode, the production credits rolled. After the roll call of cast and crew, a black screen read: “In memory of Hannah Peevers.” But who was Hannah Peevers, and what connection did she have to the BBC One drama This City is Ours?

This City is Ours paid tribute to Hannah Peevers after episode 1 (Credit: BBC One)

This City is Ours paid tribute to Hannah Peevers

Hannah Peevers was born on November 15, 1980, and lived until February 18, 2026. She was just 45 when she died.

She worked as a Production Manager working in the Production Department on This City is Ours series 1 and 2. She was also known for her work on Ridley (2022), Passenger (2024) and, before that, My Parents Are Aliens (1999).

A production manager handles the business, financial, and logistical operations of a TV show to ensure it is delivered on time and within budget. They “bridge the gap between the creative vision of the directors and writers and the administrative and financial realities managed by producers”.

Hannah also worked as a freelance Post Production Supervisor, and was sometimes known by her maiden name Hannah Crank.

She previously worked as a Post Production Scheduler between 2003 and 2006, and a Production Co-ordinator for various companies including BBC, ITV and Cartoon Network. She worked on a variety of shows including The Bad Mother’s Handbook, Sunday Life, and My Spy Family.

Hannah worked ad-hoc as Artist Liaison for BBC Radio 1 at Reading and Leeds Festivals from 2003 to 2009.

RIP Hannah Peevers (Credit: Naturalendings.co.uk)

Who was Hannah Peevers?

Hannah Peevers studied Public Relations at Leeds Beckett University between 1999 and 2002, when she graduated. She went on to work in TV, and lived in Todmorden, England.

She was a wife, and mother to four children.

Her death was announced on the Natural Endings website ahead of her funeral. The obituary read: “Loved and loving wife to Jonny, mum to Ruby, Woody, Wren and Edie, daughter to Barry and Anne, sister to Eddie and Harry and dear friend to many.”

Hannah’s funeral was held at noon on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at Natural Endings funeral home, Former mail Sorting Office, Rise Lane, Todmorden, OL14 7AA.

Those attending were told to “wear what you are comfortable in, there is no need to wear black”. In addition, the post asked for “family flowers only please”. After the funeral ceremony, well-wishers were warmly invited to the Golden Lion Pub, to share more memories and stories of Hannah.

Although the cause of her death has not been publicly announced, the family requested that donations be made to Overgate Hospice. This implies that Hannah received care for a terminal illness at the hospice.

Read more: The City is Ours series 1 ending explained after dramatic final episode

This City is Ours series 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Series 2 airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 9pm from October 25.