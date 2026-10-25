Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans have reacted after Shaun Wright-Phillips left in the latest elimination from the competition following a tense dance-off against Jaime Winstone on Sunday, October 25.

Shaun finished bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night with just 17 points.

Meanwhile, Jaime scored 25 points for her tango.

Shaun-Wright Phillips has left Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Shaun Wright-Phillips eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2026

Sunday’s results show saw Shaun and Jaime return to the dancefloor to fight for their place in the competition.

Shaun’s performance had been branded a “disaster” by Craig Revel Horwood the previous night, leaving the footballer with a disappointing score of 17.

Despite his efforts, public support wasn’t enough to keep him out of the dreaded dance-off.

After both celebrities performed their routines again, the judges had to decide which star deserved to remain in the competition.

Shirley Ballas chose to save Shaun. However, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Jaime, sealing Shaun’s fate and bringing his Strictly journey to an end.

Viewers fume over Shirley Ballas as Shaun is eliminated

Viewers shared their thoughts on X, with many fuming over Shirley’s vote.

One person said: “I swear Shirley is determined to wind up the British public on purpose.”

Another wrote: “Shirley definitely has her favourites.”

Someone else added: “What did Shirley see in Shaun’s dance off that nobody else saw. How could she want to save him after that dance.”

A fourth said: “I feel bad for Shaun.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Shirley really championed Shaun. He seems so lovely and gave all he had. But sadly he really was the worst dancer there.”

Anton came under on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke slammed over treatment of Shaun Wright-Phillips

Strictly fans slammed Anton last night for his treatment of Shaun.

When host Emma Willis asked Anton for his thoughts on Shaun’s performance, the judge replied: “Uh…yeah. There must be something in the water tonight.”

He continued: “It went a bit wrong, didn’t it?”

“Yeah, that was me,” Shaun admitted.

“Oh, I know it was you, my love,” Anton quipped. “I’m under no illusion that it was you.”

The judge went on to suggest that Shaun had a “great future” in the dance industry “at some point”, before adding: “As soon as you clear up the steps and the timing and the…it’ll all be marvellous!”

However, Anton’s comments didn’t go down well with viewers at home, with some accusing the judge of being unnecessarily harsh on the footballer.

“I didn’t really like that from Anton. I think Shaun was well aware how bad it was; he didn’t need the whole room laughing at him,” one viewer said.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Neil Jones under fire from fans as he pulls ‘disgusted’ face at Jaime Winstone following her routine

Strictly continues next Saturday (October 31) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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