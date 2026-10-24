Celebrity Traitors fans have called for Joanne McNally to be banished from the game, branding the comedian “clueless” after another roundtable ended in a stalemate.

The Irish star, 43, is now facing the prospect of banishment after last night’s vote ended in a draw, leaving both Joanne and Sharon Rooney in danger of being sent home.

Joanne is at risk of banishment (Credit: BBC)

Joanne McNally on the brink of being banished

Last night’s roundtable delivered a tense result, with neither Joanne nor Sharon receiving enough votes to settle the matter.

Sharon has faced criticism for becoming more vocal in the game, with some of the Faithful suspecting that her newfound confidence could be a sign she is a Traitor.

However, Joanne has also been under suspicion for several days, with viewers questioning her ability to identify the players secretly working against the group.

The Irish comedian has repeatedly got her suspicions wrong and failed to vote for either Richard E Grant or Hannah Fry, despite both being Traitors.

Viewers will have to wait until next week to discover who is ultimately banished. In the meantime, some fans are making no secret of their hopes that Joanne will be the one to leave, given her track record of getting the Traitors wrong.

Some viewers want Joanne gone (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans urge for ‘clueless’ Joanne McNally to be banished

Taking to X, viewers were quick to criticise Joanne’s performance, with several calling for her to become the next celebrity to be banished.

“Are James Blunt and Joanne McNally the most clueless traitors since Roxy?” one fan tweeted.

“Joanne is not cut out for this game lol,” another said.

“I hope Joanne goes home; she brings nothing, and she’s ALWAYS WRONG…,” a third wrote.

“Is Joanne the worst Faithful ever? Consistent, horribly wrong,” another commented.

“Joanne needs to go cause she’s been such a bad Faithful,” a fifth added.

However, not everyone was frustrated with her gameplay, with one viewer admitting: “Love Joanne tbh she’s been so vehemently wrong i can’t even get upset”.

Joanne came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Joanne under fire

The calls for Joanne to be banished come after she was blasted by fans for her behaviour towards Miranda Hart on Thursday night (October 22).

During a challenge, the Faithful were instructed to wear blindfolds before the Traitors quietly walked among them.

Miranda believed she could feel the floorboards moving and initially suspected Joanne. However, after thinking the situation through, she later dismissed her own theory.

At the roundtable, Miranda explained to the other Faithful that she had reconsidered her suspicions. Joanne, however, was irritated that Miranda had raised the theory in the first place.

“I just felt as if it was a set up. It just makes me not trust you. Of all the people, you would say I was moving around the floor seems a bit mad – considering I didn’t move,” she said.

Joanne slammed

“Hence me saying I had debunked the theory…,” a confused Miranda replied.

“You’ve just brought in a debunked theory and brought it to the floor again,” Joanne fumed.

The exchange did not go down well with viewers. Some took to X to voice their frustration with Joanne’s treatment of Miranda.

“She’s not a traitor but I want Joanne out, she’s such a horrible bully. Miranda didn’t say it was you, she said she felt movement near her. Good grief, leave our lovely lady ALONE!” one fan fumed.

“Why has Joanne turned into a mean girl? Her bullying of Miranda is not on,” another said.

With Joanne already facing questions over her gameplay, the latest backlash has added to the pressure on the comedian as viewers await next week’s banishment decision.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans fear for Sharon Rooney as she appears to ‘check out’ during tense roundtable

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday (October 29) from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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