Celebrity Traitors viewers slam Joanne McNally over ‘bullying’ row with Miranda Hart

Celebrity Traitors fans have accused star Joanne McNally of ‘bullying’ Miranda Hart after a fiery exchange at the latest Round Table.

The Irish comedian, 43, clashed with 53-year-old Miranda over a theory following the latest mission.

During the challenge, the Faithful were told to put on blindfolds before the Traitors quietly crept among them.

Joanne McNally has riled Celebrity Traitors fans following her exchange with Miranda Hart (Credit: BBC)

Miranda believed she could feel the floorboards moving and initially suspected Joanne.

However, she later reconsidered and told the group at the Round Table that she had “debunked” her original theory.

Joanne wasn’t happy and launched into Miranda. And her reaction has sparked a backlash from viewers.

Celebrity Traitors’ Joanne McNally in tense exchange with Miranda Hart

Miranda and Joanne’s heated exchange took place during last night’s Round Table (Thursday October 22, 2026).

After the mission, Miranda developed what she called the “bouncing floor theory”. The actress and comedian was convinced she could feel the floorboards moving near her as the Traitors walked around. She wondered if Joanne was responsible because she had been standing beside her.

Miranda later dismissed the idea. At the Round Table, she told the group: “I just want to apologise because I’ve done what can only be described as a bit of me. I got a bit giddy, left the mission and thought, ‘I’ve solved the entire thing’ by the bouncing floor theory.

“On discussions since, I would like to declare the bouncing floor theory debunked. So apologises if that sounded accusatory in anyway.”

But Joanne was angry that Miranda had raised the theory, even while dismissing it. Miranda had also avoided naming Joanne in front of the group.

Miranda hadn’t named Joanne when ‘debunking’ her theory (Credit: BBC)

“You’ve obviously said it now,” Joanne fumed. She then told the group: “Miranda said she thought I as moving around the floor. That is so not true.

“I just felt as if it was a set up. It just makes me not trust you. Of all the people, you would say I was moving around the floor seems a bit mad – considering I didn’t move.”

A confused Miranda replied: “Hence me saying I had debunked the theory…”

Joanne hit back: “You’ve just brought in a debunked theory and brought it to the floor again.”

Miranda repeated: “I’m saying debunked.”

Joanne McNally branded ‘bully’ amid Miranda Hart row

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their opinions, with many rushing to defend Miranda.

One person wrote on X: “She’s not a traitor but I want Joanne out, she’s such a horrible bully. Miranda didn’t say it was you, she said she felt movement near her. Good grief, leave our lovely lady ALONE!”

Another commented: “She really is a bully. Grinding my teeth down watching whoever she is be so mean and for what??? She has no idea what she’s talking about.”

A third said: “I want to point out that Miranda made the comment at the round table of her feeling the floorboards move yet she NEVER mentioned names. Joanne instantly shot at her. Her name wasn’t mention at the round table.”

Fans have rallied to Miranda’s defence (Credit: BBC)

A fourth added: “Oh I do not like the way Joanne turned on Miranda!!!! Ok defending yourself is one thing, but that felt personal, like something’s gone on behind the scenes that we’ve not seen. Miranda is bloody lovely and didn’t like that at all.”

Another viewer asked: “Why has Joanne turned into a mean girl? Her bullying of Miranda is not on.”

However, some viewers defended Joanne.

“I think bully is a leap,” one person argued. “Miranda used it as a confirmation bias and didn’t share her full thoughts from the confessional with the players. Joanne is acting like this cos she knows it’s not her, which is correct but I agree it doesn’t help her in the game.”

Another added: “I don’t think Joanne being annoyed that Miranda suspected her and brought that theory to the table last night warrants the amount of hate she’s getting online today. Chill out guys.”

Meanwhile, Miranda herself has attempted to quash any hate towards Joanne. Proving there are no hard feelings, she has penned on Instagram: “Love this woman @joannemcnally.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 23, 2026.

Read more: ‘Don’t you dare!’: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘work out’ who Kenny murders next and they aren’t happy

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