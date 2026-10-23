Celebrity Traitors viewers turn on James Acaster after he leaves Maya Jama and King Kenny in the lurch

Celebrity Traitors fans have called for James Acaster to be “thrown to the wolves” after he refused to help his fellow Traitors during the latest mission.

The comedian has faced a backlash from viewers after sitting out the challenge at Ardross Castle.

In last night’s episode, James joined Maya Jama and King Kenny for a mission that could boost the prize pot.

James Acaster has been blasted by Celebrity Traitors fans for refusing to do the mission (Credit: BBC)

The Faithful wore blindfolds while the Traitors tried to move around them without making a sound.

But James repeatedly refused to join in, leaving viewers unimpressed. Some branded his behaviour “embarrassing”.

James Acaster refuses to take part in Celebrity Traitors mission

The celebrities entered a darkened room at the castle for the latest challenge.

The production team had placed broken shield pieces in large troughs in the middle of the room. Each celebrity had to collect the pieces and assemble their own shield.

Anyone who succeeded would earn a genuine shield, offering protection from murder.

Every minute or so, a bell rang and the celebrities had to put on blindfolds. The Traitors could then sneak around and steal pieces from the Faithfuls’ shields to build their own.

Completing the task would add £9,000 to the prize pot.

The same sequence played out several times, but James refused to take part on every occasion. He repeatedly signalled to Maya and Kenny that he was “too scared” to help.

His decision has left some Celebrity Traitors viewers furious.

Fans have told Maya and Kenny to ‘throw James to the wolves’ (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans urge Traitors to ‘throw James Acaster to the wolves’

Viewers took to X to share their frustration with James after watching him sit out the mission.

One fan fumed: “James Acaster best not make it to the final – not a team player and just useless. Maya and Kenny should just throw him to the wolves.”

Another wrote: “James’ refusal to take part in the mission was embarrassing.”

A third agreed: “James needs to go, refusing to play is so poor.”

A fourth added: “I truly think Maya and Kenny need to set James up and then just stick together once he’s banished.”

Kenny made his feelings towards James known (Credit: BBC)

Another viewer urged James to leave the game, writing: “James Acaster should put himself out of misery and just banish himself – like you’re not even helping out your fellow traitors what is ur purpose?”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some viewers defended James for refusing to take part.

One fan argued: “James didn’t need to join in on that mission. News flash folks, the traitors were told THEY COULD do it not they MUST! None of them needed to do it. They chose to! James was so smart to not move!”

Another supported his decision, saying: “Completely logical of James not to partake when he’s got two of the most switched-on people either side of him, while Maya and Kenny are next to each other and a 70 year old who was always half a day behind everyone else.

“I wish he’d stressed this in the turret.”

So, whose team are you on?!

Read more: ‘Don’t you dare!’: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘work out’ who Kenny murders next and they aren’t happy