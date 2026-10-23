‘Don’t you dare!’: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘work out’ who Kenny murders next and they aren’t happy

Celebrity Traitors viewers were left hanging at the end of last night’s episode as King Kenny prepared to choose his first murder victim.

But fans reckon they have already worked out who the new Traitor targets next.

Some eagle-eyed viewers believe they spotted a giveaway in the final seconds before the credits rolled.

Celebrity Traitors fans think they know who King Kenny murders next (Credit: BBC)

And it all comes down to how he held his pen. Did you notice it?

Celebrity Traitors fans ‘know’ who King Kenny murders next

Kenny headed to the turret with fellow Traitors Maya Jama and James Acaster at the end of Thursday night’s episode (October 22, 2026).

The YouTuber was clearly excited about carrying out his first murder as a Traitor. He told Maya and James: “By the way, this is my first murder and it feels good.”

Kenny then picked up his ink pen and prepared to write the name of their next victim on the scroll.

Sebastian ‘Bash’ Croft, Romesh Ranganathan and Miranda Hart are all in danger. But viewers think Kenny’s pen position reveals which name he is about to write.

One fan shared their theory in the Traitors UK Facebook group, writing: “Traitors…don’t you dare kill Miranda!!! (I fear they did though, cos the pen placement gave a clue).”

Another said: “I’m convinced about writing a letter M. Replayed it 3 times to watch it again!”

A third added: “I thought that about the letter M too – he did appear to have the pen poised towards the bottom. I hope I’m wrong though!”

A fourth agreed: “Exactly what I thought! And on a slight angle.”

Viewers are convinced his pen was poised to write an M for Miranda (Credit: BBC)

The theory has also gained traction on X, where another viewer explained their reasoning.

“Call me crazy but Miranda has to be the one they murder tonight due to Kenny’s positioning with the pen + paper – If he writes Miranda he’ll up with the M and is in line with Dear, the other two (R and B) he would go down w/ the pen so therefore it’d be weird.”

Another fan agreed: “We said the same in our house!”

Who was banished and murdered in Celebrity Traitors last night?

Thursday’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors opened with the reveal of the murder in plain sight. Ross Kemp had yawned, confirming he was the celebrity the Traitors had killed.

Later, Jerry Hall faced banishment at the Round Table.

She was stunned to discover the identities of the Traitors, although she did not name James Acaster. Speaking on The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, Jerry said she had suspected him from the beginning.

Ross had also worked out that both James and Maya were Traitors. However, he never suspected King Kenny, who had only recently joined the group in the turret.

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 23, 2026.

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