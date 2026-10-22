Celebrity Traitors fans convinced Maya Jama has exposed secret identity with ‘bold hint’

Celebrity Traitors fans reckon Maya Jama may have exposed her secret identity after making what they believe is a huge giveaway.

Maya is the last remaining original Traitor at Ardross Castle following Richard E Grant’s swift banishment by the Faithful.

The Love Island presenter has since recruited James Acaster and, most recently, King Kenny to join the Traitors.

Celebrity Traitors fans think Maya Jama has made a ‘bold move’ in the show (Credit: BBC)

Now, however, viewers fear Maya may have dropped a major clue about her true allegiance.

Celebrity Traitors: Maya Jama makes ‘bold move’

The latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors left viewers hanging on a dramatic cliffhanger. Maya and fellow Traitor James were attempting to murder in plain sight by getting either Ross Kemp or Jerry Hall to yawn.

But fans spotted something else during the tense scenes. Maya wore a knitted green dress with matching earrings, which they say matched the colour of the Traitors’ cloaks.

Some viewers reckon the outfit could have exposed her secret if any of the Faithful had “clicked”.

One fan shared their theory in a Traitors group on Facebook, writing: “Wearing traitor green is a bold move no one’s clocked.”

Another added: “I’m surprised the rest of the group hasn’t clicked onto that with her as I’m sure she’s secretly trying to hint it to them!”

A third wrote: “Why do I feel like Jerry might clock Maya’s wearing green which is the traitor colour but everyone will ignore her theory…”

Someone else agreed: “I did think that advertising her role in the Traitors’ green!”

Maya wore green while trying to murder in plain sight – the colour of a Traitor’s cloak (Credit: BBC)

What happens in The Celebrity Traitors tonight?

Fans have been waiting six days to discover who the Traitors targeted in their latest murder attempt. The previous episode ended with Maya and James trying to make either Ross or Jerry copy their yawns.

If either celebrity falls for the tactic, they will be murdered in plain sight. However, viewers fear Ross may already have spotted that something is not quite right.

The answer will emerge at breakfast in tonight’s episode (October 22, 2026). The show starts on BBC One at 8pm.

The celebrities will also face another mission before gathering for their next Round Table.

It’s been a long wait, folks, but we’re nearly there!

Read more: Location, Location, Location fans fume: ‘An hour of my life I’ll never get back!’

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