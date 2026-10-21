Furious Richard E Grant quashes claims he ‘faked’ his Celebrity Traitors blunder so he could leave the show

Celebrity Traitors star Richard E Grant has hit back at claims that he deliberately messed up his Traitor reveal to get out of filming.

Richard, 69, was the first contestant banished from Ardross Castle after accidentally telling his fellow celebrities he had been chosen as a Traitor.

It was the fastest a Traitor has ever been exposed by the Faithful in any UK series. The blunder left viewers across the nation stunned.

Richard E Grant has furiously denied that he deliberately blundered on The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

However, reports later suggested Richard had made the mistake on purpose so he could leave the show and return home.

Now, the actor has firmly denied the allegations.

Celebrity Traitors’ Richard E Grant hits back a ‘staged’ claims

Richard took to Instagram last night (Tuesday October 20, 2026) to address the reports and insist he never intended to reveal his identity.

In a statement, he wrote: “I usually wouldn’t comment on things like this, but I’ve been made aware some press outlets are suggesting I ‘staged’ my traitors reveal to get out of filming.

“This is categorically false. I’m an avid fan of the show and have been since it first aired.”

Richard added: “Being picked as a Traitor when I was convinced I’d be a Faithful was an absolute dream and a sheer shock to the system.”

The actor accidentally revealed his secret within minutes of the first Round Table. Claudia Winkleman had tapped both his and Maya Jama’s shoulders to signal they had become Traitors.

But Richard made a costly mistake as soon as he left the room.

Comedian Joe Lycett asked him: “What are you?” Richard, clearly thrilled by the news and unable to hide his excitement, smiled and replied: “I’m a Traitor.”

The slip up left the nation gobsmacked. The Faithful then wasted no time in voting Richard out at the first opportunity, setting a new record for how quickly a Traitor was caught.

Richard insists revealing he was a Traitor was an innocent mistake (Credit: BBC)

As he left the game, Richard finally confirmed his identity to the group, declaring: “I am… an unfaithful Traitor.”

He later admitted it was a “catastrophically idiotic thing to do”. The actor also confessed his daughter would “slaughter” him for the blunder.

When is The Celebrity Traitors on next?

Series 2 of The Celebrity Traitors continues tomorrow night on BBC One (Thursday October 22, 2026). The episode will run from 8pm until 9.05pm.

Fans have been waiting all week to find out whether Traitors Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny managed to murder a Faithful in plain sight.

Their main task is to make someone yawn. However, judging by last week’s episode, they were struggling to pull it off!

Read more: Great British Bake Off’s Yannis turns Nigella Lawson’s stomach by serving up ‘something gummy‘

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