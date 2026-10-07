Joanne McNally has admitted Richard E Grant managed to completely convince her that he was a Faithful on Celebrity Traitors.

The comedian opened up about her costly misjudgement while chatting to podcast co-host Vogue Williams on My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Joanne’s admission comes after Richard openly declared he was a Traitor before the show’s first banishment.

Despite that huge clue, Joanne backed the actor as Joe Lycett raised suspicions about him during Friday’s round table.

She told Vogue on their podcast: “I’m defending him to the hilt. When I say I have never believed something more than he was the Faithful, it was wild.”

Joanne McNally has spoken about defending Richard E Grant on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: YouTube / My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast)

Joanne McNally admits Richard E Grant tricked her on Celebrity Traitors

Joanne admitted Richard’s convincing performance had left her overlooking the rather obvious clue sitting right in front of her.

“They look me in the eye and I believe their lies,” Joanne said.

She joked that she then throws herself into defending them, only to be left looking foolish afterwards.

Vogue, however, was not buying it. She pointed out that Richard’s episode-one confession made him the obvious suspect when the group had little else to go on.

But Joanne said watching the game from the inside was a completely different experience. According to the comedian, viewers had not been on the receiving end of Richard’s convincing delivery.

She said: “Vogue, you have not been looked in the eye by Richard E Grant and told that he’s a Faithful.”

“You don’t know how convincing he is,” Joanne added.

In the end, Joanne admitted Richard’s acting skills had done the job, while poking fun at herself for falling for it.

Richard E Grant let slip that he’s a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Richard E Grant opens up about his time on the show

Richard recently opened up about his memorable gaffe while speaking on Heart Radio.

He said: “I thought that when Joe Lycett asked me, ‘Are you a Traitor?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I’m a Traitor’, I didn’t for a nanosecond think that he would actually believe it. How do you troll yourself back from that? And apparently he asked me a second time. I have no recollection of this. And I said, ‘Yes, I am!'”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Richard E Grant and Maya Jama slammed for ‘big mistake’ by Traitors winner

Richard added: “I thought it was going to be like Spartacus, where somebody would say, ‘I’m a Traitor, you’re a Traitor.’ No such support. I’ve got voodoo dolls of the lot of them now. Pinned into my wall.”

Celebrity Traitors continues Thursday October 8 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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