Mariella Frostrup found herself at the centre of another I’m A Celebrity camp disagreement after locking horns with AJ Odudu over preparing dinner.

Viewers watched the tension unfold during Thursday night’s episode (November 19), although the pair appeared to put their differences aside with a hug once the food was ready.

It comes after another uncomfortable incident involving Mariella, which saw Joanna Page leave the group the previous day as Mariella issued instructions by the campfire.

Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu clashed over dinner on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers react as Mariella Frostrup clashes with AJ Odudu

Trouble started brewing around the campfire when AJ attempted to lend a hand with the evening meal. Fellow campmate Leomie Anderson chipped in with some ideas of her own. But Mariella didn’t seem particularly keen on the advice.

The disagreement came shortly after AJ joined the main camp with Leigh Francis. They had successfully completed a task to earn their places.

Mariella made her feelings clear during a visit to the Bush Telegraph, explaining why she wasn’t happy about others getting involved in the cooking.

She complained: “I would never go into someone’s kitchen and start telling them what to do when they were making me dinner. There’s a reason there aren’t very many chef duos.”

AJ, however, saw things rather differently and maintained that she had no intention of taking charge.

“I’m trying to not be imposing!” she explained in the Bush Telegraph.

The frosty exchange didn’t go unnoticed by Claire Sweeney either. She acknowledged how uncomfortable things had become. She also said she had chosen to keep her head down rather than get involved.

Mariella subsequently confided in Claire that the whole situation was leaving her head spinning.

Thankfully, the atmosphere seemed to improve by the time the campmates sat down to eat, with Mariella and AJ embracing.

But while the two appeared to have made up, AJ was far from delighted with the finished dish. She criticised the duck for being dry and overcooked, and felt it needed more seasoning.

Fans watching at home were quick to have their say, with several taking aim at Mariella’s behaviour on X.

One viewer predicted: “Mariella is probably going to be one of the first out.”

Another wasn’t holding back, posting: “Mariella is awful. Needs to be first out. So bossy. Two days in a row with arguments.”

A third questioned: “Anyone else wanting Mariella voted out first?”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, though. One fan jumped to Mariella’s defence, pointing out: “Mariella getting flak but pretty sure nobody else stepped up as able to cook.”

AJ offered to help Mariella (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page left in tears following I’m A Celebrity camp tensions

And it wasn’t the first time Mariella had been involved in an awkward camp moment this week.

During Wednesday’s instalment (November 18), Joanna Page became so frustrated that she decided to distance herself from the other celebrities.

As she walked off, Joanna whispered: “Oh my God… this is doing my head in. I cannot listen to Mariella’s voice any more.”

The actress later explained in the Bush Telegraph that hearing certain voices was becoming stressful, leaving her desperate for a little breathing space away from the others.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Mariella Frostrup’s ‘rude’ remark about Wayne Rooney’s glasses

Joanna subsequently turned to Ricky Wilson for support. She admitted she was struggling with her emotions and feeling overwhelmed by camp life.

Ricky comforted her with a hug, reassuring her that he would be there to support her.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Friday, November 20, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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