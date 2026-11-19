ITV has revealed its festive 2026 line-up, including the first free-to-air broadcasts of blockbuster films Wonka, Barbie and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Viewers can also look forward to Christmas editions of The Masked Singer, The 1% Club and Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, alongside the Royal Variety Performance and the Princess of Wales’s annual carol service.

There will be plenty of festive drama in Weatherfield and the Dales, too, with Coronation Street and Emmerdale promising secrets, betrayal and a prison release.

Here’s a look at what’s coming to ITV1 and ITVX over Christmas.

What films are on ITV at Christmas 2026?

Film fans are being treated to five free-to-air premieres this festive season: Barbie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Fall Guy, Wonka and Joyride, starring Olivia Colman.

There will also be a selection of much-loved Christmas films, including Love Actually, The Polar Express and Elf, as well as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Santa Claus: The Movie.

ITV is also bringing viewers the complete Harry Potter film series, alongside a selection of James Bond adventures, including Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre.

Royal Carols and the Royal Variety Performance

The Princess of Wales will host her sixth Royal Carols: Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, with the event airing on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve. This year’s gathering will celebrate love, kindness and the importance of supporting one another within families and communities.

Jason Manford is also back to present the Royal Variety Performance, which will be attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The programme promises a television world exclusive from the new West End musical The Greatest Showman, performances from Britain’s Got Talent winners The Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir and Idina Menzel, who is marking 20 years of Wicked.

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston will host Heart Christmas Live from the Royal Albert Hall, featuring performances from Take That, Leona Lewis, Olly Murs and James Arthur.

Meanwhile, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will take place across two nights, with Lewis Capaldi, John Legend, Jorja Smith and Freya Skye among the performers.

The Masked Singer and ITV’s Christmas game shows

Joel Dommett will return to host The Masked Singer Christmas Special, with last year’s festive champion, Mistletoe, joining the panel. Viewers will remember that Dermot O’Leary was hiding beneath the costume.

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will front a celebrity Christmas edition of Win Win, which sees 10 famous faces compete to secure a guaranteed £1 million for charity. ITV says the prize would be the biggest ever won for a single charity on a UK game show.

Ant and Dec are also back with Limitless Win, bringing in surprise celebrity teammates to help two members of the audience climb the money ladder.

Jeremy Clarkson will host a charity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, with Paddy McGuinness, Ellie Taylor and Romilly Weeks among those taking the hot seat.

Lee Mack returns for a festive instalment of The 1% Club, while Bradley Walsh presents a Christmas edition of The Chase.

Freddie Flintoff will also bring Bullseye back for a Christmas special, joined by scorer Richard Ashdown and a line-up of famous faces.

Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening launches its third series with a festive episode. Romesh and his mum Shanthi, who keeps score, will welcome Zoe Ball and her son Woody, Joe Thomas and his mum Katharine, and Jamelia and her daughter Tiani.

This Morning will ease us into Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

What’s on ITV on Christmas Day morning?

Viewers can start Christmas Day with festive editions of Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Loose Women.

There will also be Christmas specials of James Martin’s Christmas Day and Ainsley’s Festive Flavours.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale at Christmas

Christmas in Weatherfield is set to be anything but peaceful, with betrayal and secrets threatening to derail the celebrations on Coronation Street.

Ross’s scheming puts Gary Windass’s hopes of an early release in jeopardy, while Maria is hiding a huge secret about Bethany’s pregnancy that could spell disaster for the Platts’ Christmas.

Sally and Tim are hoping for a happy family celebration, but a lonely Abi is heading into a downward spiral and Fiz is fighting to protect her loved ones from Ross’s mind games. Debbie and Ronnie, meanwhile, face a poignant Christmas as her health deteriorates.

Over in Emmerdale, Tom (James Chase) is released from prison, prompting the Dingles to join forces to keep him away from Belle (Eden Taylor Draper).

Kim (Claire King) is keen to make up for lost time with her daughter Thea (Chelsea Edge), but Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) has other ideas and wants her gone. Joe is also continuing to plot his revenge against Caleb (Will Ash).

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) faces her first Christmas without her late husband Jimmy, while Cain (Jeff Hordley) approaches the end of his radiotherapy treatment.

Midsomer Murders airs as part of the ITV Christmas 2026 TV schedule (Credit: ITV)

Midsomer Murders and ITV’s festive specials

Midsomer Murders is returning with two Christmas episodes. In Claws Out, Barnaby and Winter investigate the death of a pet detective, whose body is discovered in the kennel of a dog he had been trying to find.

The second instalment, A Climate of Death, sees a Texan oilman purchase the village of Goodman’s Land, before a series of murders begins.

Inside M&S at Christmas takes viewers behind the scenes as developers work on more than 300 new products. Among the creations are a stuffed turkey crown with an Italian twist and a fresh take on the traditional mince pie.

Fletchers’ Christmas Country Workshop is also back, with the family giving their barn a festive makeover and finding new uses for old treasures through upcycling.

Stephen Mulhern returns for a new three-part series of Accidental Tourist, with Ant and Dec organising his travels across Bali, Vietnam and India in a bid to make him confront his phobias.

Christmas box sets on ITVX

ITVX has a selection of new box sets arriving for the festive period, including crime thriller The Last To Disappear, set in Lapland.

The series follows London lobbyist Alex as he investigates the murder of his estranged sister alongside local investigator Agatha Koski. Their search leads them to a series of disappearances dating back 20 years.

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman return for the second series of spy thriller Lioness. This time, Joe and Kaitlyn recruit a new operative to tackle a threat much closer to home.

Escape at Dannemora stars Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette in Ben Stiller’s retelling of the real-life 2015 prison break from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility.

Meanwhile, Mistletoe Murders follows Christmas shop owner Emily Lane as she joins forces with Detective Sam Wilner to investigate a series of murders.

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ITV’s Christmas line-up airs on ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas – full schedule details to follow in December.

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