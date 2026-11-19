Celebrity Traitors star Maya Jama wore a sheer black lace dress to the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday (November 17).

The 32-year-old posed for red carpet photographs in the revealing outfit. She also shared photos from the evening to her Instagram last night (November 18), where she was snapped wearing the coordinated outfit as she left her hotel before the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Maya Jama pairs lace dress with opera gloves

For the glam look, Maya’s thong was visible beneath the lace, making her underwear part of the evening look.

She teamed the gown with matching sheer opera gloves and a jeweled necklace. Maya also added numerous rings and a bracelet, finishing the ensemble with black heels.

The presenter sported her long dark hair in waves and opted for a glossy lip.

“GQ last night wearing archive Dolce & Gabbana,” she wrote in her caption.

“Lovely time & did a lil speech for my beautiful friend Raye as woman of the year x.”

‘A truly stunning beauty’

Following the upload, Maya’s followers rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“What in the perfection is going on here?” one user wrote.

“It’s giving Bond girl!” another person shared.

“A truly stunning beauty,” a third remarked.

“You are so very beautiful,” a fourth said.

Maya stunned on the GQ Awards red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Maya’s appearance follows Love Island exit

The appearance came nine days after Maya announced her departure from Love Island on November 8.

She is stepping down after three years and nine series hosting the dating show.

An ITV spokesperson thanked Maya for her contribution and wished her continued success.

Maya has also revealed a seven-figure, multi-project deal with Netflix.

Speaking to Variety about the partnership, she hinted that further announcements would follow.

“I can’t give too much away just yet, but I’m so excited for this next chapter. Watch this space!” she said.

Read more: Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomes third baby and shares adorable first photos: ‘We are so in love’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.