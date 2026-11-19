Sonia Exelby, a British woman who flew to Florida to meet a man known online as “Alpha Sadist,” was targeted because of her mental illness and “manipulated for years,” a US court has heard in a trial.

Dwain Hall is on trial in Marion County, Florida, charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Hall, 54, denies the charges.

Exelby, 32, from Southsea in Hampshire, flew to the US on October 10, 2025, and was reported missing two days later. Her body was found buried in woodland in Marion County on October 17.

Opening the trial, assistant state attorney Amy Berndt told jurors that Exelby had met Hall on a fetish website and that he had targeted her because of her mental illness.

“She met the defendant online and he manipulated her for years,” she said. “He targeted her because of her mental illness and he exploited her for his own sadistic pleasure.”

Dwain Hall is on trial, charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping (Credit: Court TV)

‘Thousands of miles away from home’

The prosecution told the court that Exelby had long struggled with her mental health and had wanted to die, and that Hall had demanded she pay him $4,000 (about £3,000).

Berndt said a first attempt to meet in March 2025 had fallen through, before the pair arranged to meet that October.

“When he finally got her alone, thousands of miles away from home, completely incapable of making any rational decisions, he stabbed her to death and buried her body,” she said.

Jurors heard that police traced Hall after Exelby’s credit card was used through the roadside assistance company he owned. Prosecutors said phone records placed him near where her body was found.

What Dwain Hall told detectives about Sonia Exelby amid trial

On Wednesday, the court was shown Hall’s nearly five-hour police interview, according to local reports.

He first told investigators he did not know Exelby, then said another man had asked him to pick her up from the airport. Investigators were unable to find that man.

Hall said he was the last person to see her alive but would not say where, and denied harming her.

His lawyer told the jury: “We believe that when you listen to all the facts and evidence in this case, you will arrive at the decision that Dwain Hall did not murder.”

‘A truly beautiful person’

Her fiancé of 16 years, Stevie Hunt, told the court he had known about her use of the forums, had reported it to police and had found her a therapist.

Her sister, Gemma Isaj, told jurors that Exelby had planned to spend the weekend she flew out with her and their other sister.

In a tribute earlier this year, her family described her as a “truly beautiful person, inside and out”.

The trial is expected to end this week.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact Samaritans free, day or night, on 116 123 in the UK, or call or text 988 in the US.