Hayden Panettiere’s mother has explained why she missed her daughter’s funeral, while repeating claims against the actress’ ex-boyfriend.

Speaking to Inside Edition‘s Eva Pilgrim, Lesley Vogel said she had been invited to the service in September.

Hayden, 36, died in August, and her death was later ruled accidental. Police found no signs of foul play.

A Greenville County Coroner’s Office spokesperson told The U.S. Sun in a statement: “The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. The manner of death has been ruled accident.”

Hayden Panettiere died in August (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Hayden Panettiere’s mother Lesley Vogel explains her funeral absence

Lesley said she chose not to attend Hayden’s funeral because she did not want her presence to cause further tension.

“I just didn’t want to rock the boat,” she said. “It was probably for the best.”

Mother and daughter had experienced a strained relationship, which Lesley discussed while explaining her decision not to attend.

Eva asked Lesley directly whether she believed Brian was responsible for Hayden’s death.

She answered: “Absolutely, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

Lesley said she had tried to help her daughter and believed things were improving before her death.

She added: “It was going very well. And then, sadly, she allowed Brian to reel her back in.”

Lesley spoke out (Credit: ABC News)

What police said about Hayden Panettiere’s death

Hayden died on August 16 at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. She had been staying with Brian at the time.

A South Carolina coroner determined that she died from an accidental overdose involving several drugs. Toxicology findings identified fentanyl, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine among the substances involved.

The autopsy found no evidence of physical trauma contributing to her death.

On October 28, the Greenville Police Department confirmed it had concluded its investigation. The department said its findings, alongside the medical examiner’s determination, supported the ruling that Hayden’s death was accidental.

Hayden had previously spoken publicly about her struggles with drugs and alcohol. In a 2022 interview, she described becoming increasingly dependent on substances as she grew older.

She also recalled being given a pill before a red-carpet appearance as a teenager.

Hayden said she had not recognised the situation as inappropriate or understood its potential impact on her addiction.

Read more: 911 audio reveals heartbreaking moment Hayden Panettiere’s ex Brian Hickerson’s brother found her unconscious

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