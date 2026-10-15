911 audio reveals heartbreaking moment Hayden Panettiere’s ex Brian Hickerson’s brother found her unconscious

Hayden Panettiere is named in a new report describing a 911 call and efforts to save her life.

RadarOnline says the audio captures her on-off partner Brian Hickerson’s brother, Zach Hickerson, seeking help after finding her unconscious and not breathing.

The outlet reports that Hayden died on August 16 at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. It says the coroner later classified Hayden Panettiere’s death as accidental following toxicology testing.

The heartbreaking audio has been revealed (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Hayden Panettiere 911 call describes emergency response

The outlet quotes Zach telling the operator: “Oh God, oh my God!”

He then explained: “I walked in after church to my brother and his girlfriend’s apartment and she’s unconscious.”

The dispatcher asked whether a defibrillator was available within the apartment complex. When one could not be found, the operator gave Zach and his brother, Brian Hickerson, instructions for CPR.

Those instructions included placing Hayden flat on her back and removing anything beneath her head, according to the outlet.

RadarOnline describes the brothers asking for further guidance while waiting for emergency crews to reach the residence.

It quotes one brother saying: “Oh my god! I know how to do this! How many times!”

Responders then took over, but attempts to revive Hayden were unsuccessful, RadarOnline reports. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RadarOnline also says Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, was found nearby. Zach reportedly said Brian had administered it. However, the outlet also describes uncertainty over whether the medication was given.

Brian had reportedly been asleep in a separate room when Zach found Hayden. The outlet says both brothers were at the residence when emergency responders arrived.

Hayden Panettiere coroner findings cited

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office attributed her death to the toxic effects of five substances, fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine.

A Greenville County Coroner’s Office spokesperson told The U.S. Sun in a statement: “The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. The manner of death has been ruled accident.”

Read more: Hayden Panettiere’s ex Wladimir Klitschko ‘vows to pay late star’s tax bill’ in bid to protect estate for daughter Kaya

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.