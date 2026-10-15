Mike Tindall makes confession about ‘difficult’ moments in marriage to Zara: ‘It’s never easy’

Mike Tindall has admitted he and wife Zara sometimes struggle with confrontation during their 15-year marriage.

Speaking on the Talk Horse podcast, the former England rugby star said they don’t always address problems straight away.

Mike said: “I think it all depends on the scenario. I think it’s very easy when it’s around sport or whether it’s around the animals and the kids, but obviously other nuances become more difficult.”

He continued: “I think neither of us necessarily chase out confrontation until it happens. That’s sometimes not the best way of doing it.

“That’s sometimes not the best way of doing it. But then when it happens, I think we’re probably pretty good at actually talking about it. You’ve just got to try and muddle your way through. It’s never easy, is it?”

Zara and Mike Tindall have been married for 15 years (Credit: David Betteridge Splash News)

Mike Tindall on supporting Zara and their family

His comments came during a wider discussion about balancing married life, parenting and the demands of professional sport.

One challenge, he explained, is supporting Zara as she combines competing with bringing up their three children.

Mike acknowledged that motherhood can bring feelings of guilt, and said he tries to help however he can.

He also admitted that he doesn’t always get that support right. However, his own career followed a different timeline.

He explained that his final year as a professional rugby player coincided with their eldest child’s arrival.

Mike and Zara married in July 2011. Zara, Princess Anne’s daughter, went on to win an Olympic team silver medal at London 2012.

Both have competed at the highest level, something Mike credits with helping them recognise each other’s needs.

Zara and Mike opened up about their marriage on the Talk Horse podcast (Credit: YouTube / Talk Horse)

Mike Tindall says shared sport helps his marriage

That understanding also shapes how he approaches Zara’s cross-country competitions.

Mike said he gives her room to concentrate beforehand, while occasionally using humour to lighten the mood. He then adjusts his approach afterwards, depending on whether the competition has gone well or badly.

Knowing when to step closer and when to hold back has helped their relationship, he explained.

The couple first met during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, which Mike won as part of England’s team.

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Zara also offered her perspective on their relationship during the podcast: “I think we enjoy the same things, even if we don’t agree on some things.”

Humour is part of the picture, too. Mike said joking together can help them cope when sporting results disappoint.

However, he also admitted that he sometimes enjoys winding his wife up simply for the sake of it.

“I probably do that a bit too much!” he admitted.

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