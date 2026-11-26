Princess Kate appears to share a loving message with Prince George as they reunite after her Three Peaks challenge.

The exchange features in a teaser for Heal, with HELLO! offering its interpretation of her apparent words.

The Princess of Wales is seen greeting her three children at the base of Mount Snowdon after completing the mountain challenge.

Princess Kate had an emotional reunion with her family (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate’s apparent message to Prince George

George, 13, waits for his own greeting while his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, run towards their mum.

Kate gives her eldest son a kiss on the cheek. She appears to mouth “Hey George”, before adding: “You are the best.”

Charlotte, 11, is also seen sharing a tight hug with her mother. Meanwhile, Louis, eight, reaches for Kate’s hand.

The film follows Kate as she climbs the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

She completed the challenge within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate has been very open about her health (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate discusses cancer in Heal

Alongside the family reunion, the preview includes Kate’s reflections on how cancer changed her, beyond the physical effects of treatment.

She says: “Cancer does change you. It changes your body. It changes you physically.”

She continues: “You have to go through treatment and surgeries… and everything. But there’s a much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.”

Kate also speaks about confronting her vulnerability: “I think when you’ve had to confront your own vulnerabilities…”

“You know, when you’re faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite, and in those moments, yes, a shift does happen.”

Kate announced she was in remission at the start of 2025.

The family scenes follow another personal video she released in September 2024, marking the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

Videographer Will Warr filmed that update at the family’s Norfolk home. It showed Kate holding hands with Prince William and resting her head on his shoulder.

The couple were also seen with their arms around their children as the family walked hand-in-hand through woodland.

Heal is a 30-minute documentary. It premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, November 29.

Read more: Princess Kate and Prince William’s Sandringham home ‘broken into’ as arrests made

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