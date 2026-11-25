Leigh-Anne Pinnock has posed in her underwear 10 days after giving birth to her baby son, opening up about her difficult C-section recovery.

The 35-year-old Little Mix singer shared the selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, November 25. Alongside it, she described the challenges of the “fourth trimester” and needing her husband’s help with everyday tasks.

Her baby boy is her third child with her footballer husband Andre Gray. The couple also have five-year-old twin daughters, born in August 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opens up about C-section recovery

Leigh-Anne’s caption described her second C-section recovery as more “ruthless” than The Traitors. She also called the “fourth trimester” the “hardest of them all”.

Discussing caring for a newborn after surgery, she wrote: “The fact that we go through major surgery and then go home to look after a whole little human is actually wild. Those first few days, the pain was something else.”

She gave a personal example of the support she had needed from Andre.

Leigh-Anne said: “Having my husband pull my @fridamom knickers up for me every morning really humbled me.”

Leigh-Anne also raised another uncomfortable part of recovery: going to the toilet for the first time after the operation. She questioned why nobody had prepared her for that experience.

The Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently gave birth to her son (Credit: Fred Duval)

The picture showed her wearing postpartum briefs in her dressing room.

Her closing message wasn’t about returning to her pre-pregnancy appearance. Instead, Leigh-Anne explained how looking at her son helped her appreciate what her body had done.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals which banishment made her ‘angry’: ‘I knew she wasn’t a Traitor!’

She wrote: “But then I look at the little miracle I get to call my son and I’m reminded of just how bloody incredible our bodies are.

“Not for how quickly they bounce back, but for everything they’ve just done. And that alone deserves to be celebrated every single day.”

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