Scarlett Thomas left dad Ryan fearing a pregnancy announcement when she asked for a chat before her 18th birthday party.

Speaking on At Home With The Thomas Bros, Ryan revealed the 18-year-old actually wanted to tell him about a belly button piercing.

The conversation happened at Ryan’s house, before they headed out for Scarlett’s birthday celebrations. But her nervous approach sent his thoughts in another direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Thomas (@scarlettjthomas26)

Ryan Thomas reveals Scarlett’s piercing confession

Ryan admitted he wasn’t keen on the piercing, even after discovering what his daughter actually wanted to discuss.

“I don’t really like the fact she’s had a belly button pierced… I was sort of relieved, but I was still a bit like, why Scarlett?”

His brothers Adam and Scott laughed and asked why she thought it was such a big deal.

Scarlett had already told her nana before approaching her dad, admitting she’d been “worried” about telling him. Recalling how she broke the news, Ryan said:

“She came around to my house before we went on the night out and she said, ‘Dad, I’ve got something to tell you.'”

He then explained where his mind immediately went: “As soon as she said it, I thought, ‘She’s going to tell me she’s pregnant’.”

Instead, Scarlett asked him not to be angry before revealing her new piercing.

Ryan saw the decision as part of his daughter turning 18 and beginning to make her own choices. His relief hadn’t entirely stopped him from questioning her choice of piercing, though.

Ryan revealed his fears (Credit: At Home With The Thomas Bros / YouTube)

Ryan celebrates Scarlett Thomas turning 18

The family celebrated at Louis Restaurant in Manchester in October, with Ryan later sharing a glimpse of the party on Instagram.

Scarlett’s birthday cake had a BuzzBall theme and a sparkling design. It was covered in pink icing, with Polaroid photographs of the birthday girl arranged on top.

But there was more to the cake than its decoration. When Scarlett pulled out one of the pictures, a string of £20 notes emerged from inside.

The celebrations also included champagne as Ryan treated his daughter to her milestone birthday bash.

Alongside his photographs, Ryan shared an affectionate message to Scarlett: “Happy 18th Angel a night we will never forget.”

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