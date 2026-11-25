Amanda Holden has shared details of a personal conversation with Princess Kate at a screening of her new documentary, Heal.

Speaking on Heart Radio, the presenter recalled sitting down with the Princess of Wales and author Giovanna Fletcher. Amanda said the meeting also gave her a chance to show Kate a message from her mum.

The screening took place ahead of the release of Kate’s documentary, Heal, which follows her Three Peaks Challenge.

Amanda spoke about Kate (Credit: James Shaw/Shutterstock)

Amanda Holden recalls her chat with Princess Kate

“We just sat in a room and just had a really lovely chat with her,” Amanda said.

Just before watching the film, Amanda had received a text from her mum about her father’s latest check-up. She told listeners he was cancer-free, a year after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Her parents had previously wanted to keep the diagnosis private, Amanda explained, but she chose to share the good news.

When Amanda got out her phone to show Kate the message, she thought the princess might have expected a different request.

Amanda recalled: “I think she thought I was getting my phone out to do a selfie.”

Instead, she explained that she wanted to share the text from her mum. Amanda described the timing as bringing the events of the past year full circle.

Kate’s documentary airs this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Why Princess Kate’s Heal screening moved Amanda Holden

The documentary also brought back memories of a challenge Amanda knew first-hand.

It follows Kate completing the Three Peaks Challenge within 24 hours. Amanda had undertaken the same challenge several years earlier and told listeners she found watching the footage emotionally difficult.

She also praised Kate’s warmth and openness when discussing her experience of cancer, particularly her reflections on how it changes a person. Amanda also said Kate was “vulnerable” while discussing her cancer journey.

“She is just such a lovely human. I think we all know that anyway,” Amanda said.

The trailer for Heal was released on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media accounts on Saturday, November 21.

When Princess Kate’s Heal documentary will air

Heal is set to premiere on the BBC in the UK on Sunday, November 29. It will then air in the US on NBCUniversal on November 30, followed by Australia’s Channel 9 on December 1. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV on December 7.

All funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, supporting people living with and beyond cancer. Kate received her treatment at the hospital in 2024.

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