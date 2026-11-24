Emmerdale viewers have been left reeling after tonight’s episode delivered a major twist in the mystery surrounding Steve Marchant’s return. And it looks like Kim Tate has some serious explaining to do.

Steve arrived back in the village earlier this week, almost 30 years after leaving. Despite Kim’s attempts to warn her off, Thea managed to track him down by pretending to be a solicitor and telling him he had inherited some money.

The news was enough to tempt Steve back to Emmerdale, where Thea finally revealed the real reason for contacting him: she believed he was her father.

But it seems Kim hasn’t been quite as truthful with her daughter as she first appeared.

Tonight’s episode threw a huge spanner in the works, with a revelation that makes it impossible for Steve to be Thea’s dad.

So, what’s really going on, and just who is Kim trying to protect?

Thea told Steve she’s his daughter (Credit: ITV)

Kim’s lie has already been exposed

Despite Kim paying Steve to leave the village, he decided to stick around to get to know his ‘daughter’.

But although he told Thea that he has always wanted a family of his own, tonight’s episode saw Steve confess to a shocked Kim that he is infertile and has always been unable to have children.

Steve made it clear that he now holds all the cards in Kim’s lie. He’s worked out that there must be a good reason for Kim to fib about who Thea’s father really is.

Knowing he has Kim over a barrel, Steve told her that he intends to make her pay if she wants to keep her secret safe.

The episode ended with Kim reeling from the news that Steve couldn’t have a family. And while she appeared genuinely caught off guard by Steve’s condition, viewers are left wondering whether there is an even bigger twist yet to come.

Kim was stunned by Steve’s revelation (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: If Steve isn’t Thea’s dad, who is?

Fans have been trying to work out who Thea’s dad could be. With Steve now out of the picture, it doesn’t leave many other candidates.

Emmerdale Producer Sophie Roper said of the twist: “Kim seemed shocked by Steve’s revelation that he is infertile. Was her mind flashing back to thirty years ago, or is there a long-buried secret she’s desperate to protect?

“Will she admit the truth to Thea, or continue paying Steve off to keep her real father’s identity hidden?”

Thea’s father needs to be someone who was in Kim’s life 30 years ago, and fans think they have already solved the mystery.

Fans think Graham could be Thea’s father (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘work out’ who Thea’s dad is

Many fans think they know who Thea’s father really is, and he is already in the village…

“I still wonder if by some twist Graham is going to be Thea’s dad. I mean, they do act alike,” said one fan.

Someone else agreed: “So Thea’s dad is going to be Graham after all! What was the point of bringing Steve back?”

A third fan added: “Steve Marchant was one of the best characters of the 90s. I’m thrilled he’s back at last, so why have they ruined it already? Now we wait for the inevitable revelation that Graham is the dad!”

Of course, if Graham really is Thea’s father, there are still some rather big questions to answer. Why hasn’t Kim told him the truth? And why did she bring Steve into the situation in the first place?

It’s also possible that Graham is a red herring and Kim’s secret involves someone else entirely.

Whatever the truth, Kim’s latest predicament looks set to cause plenty of trouble. With Steve now aware that something doesn’t add up, keeping her story straight could prove increasingly difficult.

And in Emmerdale, secrets have a habit of coming out when you least expect them. Fans will be waiting to see just how long Kim can keep this one buried.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale? All the cast exits, arrivals and returns