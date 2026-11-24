Belle Dingle lets Tom King know he’s not welcome in Emmerdale spoilers next week, but he has plenty more torment up his sleeve as he targets Cain and Moira and then Kammy. Will he ever leave the family alone?

Also, there’s more drama for Caleb and Sadie as Ruby returns. Will their affair be exposed? Kev goes to war with the Woolpack and Sarah is suffering.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Tom isn’t staying away from the Dingles (Credit: ITV)

1. Tom determined to ruin everything

Belle encourages the family to keep going with their plans for Cain’s birthday, despite her worries over Tom. But Cain is unwell and exhausted. Kammy covers for him, but will the family realise all is not right?

As the Dingles relax and decorate for Christmas, Tom is watching from afar, determined to ruin everything.

2. Piper goes missing in Emmerdale spoilers

There’s soon horror when the family realise Piper is missing. They head out on a frantic search. Does Tom have something to do with Belle’s beloved dog disappearing?

The truth about Sam’s deal with Tom comes out in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

3. Sam’s secret deal revealed

The Dingles soon find out Sam made a deal with Tom for Samson’s release. They are horrified as Sam tries to defend his actions. Will they forgive him?

Tom gets a chance from Charles (Credit: ITV)

4. Charles taken in by Tom

Tom is helping Charles at church and playing the victim. Charles is taken in by him and considers letting him volunteer in the village. Chas and Belle are appalled when Charles announces Tom’s place on the scheme. Has he won again?

Cain is forced to leave Tom be in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

5. Tom gets one over on Cain in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira and Cain are waved down on the road by Tom over a sick cow thanks to contaminated water. Moira has to accept Tom’s help, but Cain is furious and accuses Tom of poisoning the water himself.

Tom isn’t letting Cain go (Credit: ITV)

Cain later confronts Tom again, but Tom smugly threatens to report the water issue to the Environment Agency, leaving Cain powerless.

Tom is not fussed by Belle’s show of strength (Credit: ITV)

6. Belle confronts Tom

Tom later taunts Cain and harasses Kammy and Sam.

Belle has had enough and confronts Tom on a road, warning him away. But Tom is unfazed and menacing. Next, he decides to target Kammy…

Sadie comes close to revealing all (Credit: ITV)

7. Sadie tries it on with Graham in Emmerdale spoilers

Graham rejects Sadie’s advances when she flirts with him. He urges her not to reveal the truth to Ruby to avoid any further upset.

Sadie then confides in Graham about her struggles with relationships and not knowing who she really is. Will Graham help her?

Caleb wants the Sadie problem to disappear in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

8. Caleb tries to hide his secret

Wanting to beat Sadie to it, Caleb decides to confess the affair to Ruby. However, he can’t do it and starts acting overly affectionate with Ruby to cover his guilt.

Sadie then joins them and she too doesn’t confess the affair. But she later makes more advances to Caleb, which he rejects.

Caleb assures Chas everything is fine in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Chas confronts Caleb about Sadie, but at this point Caleb is sure she’ll stay quiet. Is he right?

Kev steps up to save Sam (Credit: ITV)

9. Kev protects Sam

Sam is cleaning windows, but gets distracted by a phone call and accidentally destroys the electrics in the Smokehouse kitchen. Robert is fuming and Kev takes the blame to protect Sam.

Marlon isn’t impressed with Kev’s truck (Credit: ITV)

10. Kev gives as good as he gets in Emmerdale spoilers

Robert tells Kev he needs to make some money to fix the mess and so Kev opens a food truck outside the Woolpack.

Furious Chas and Marlon join up to scheme against him. They move the truck to the outskirts of the village. However, they are playing with fire as Kev is sure to fight back…

Sarah is struggling with sleeping and nightmares in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

11. Sarah tormented

Thea wants to clear the air with Sarah over Todd’s murder, but Sarah is struggling to cope. She is plagued by nightmares of killing Todd and can’t sleep.

She accepts sleeping pills that should be on prescription from Pollard and then passes out on the sofa. Will she be okay?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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