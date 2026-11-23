Kate Lawler has paid tribute to her close friend Allegra Bambi Haines, sharing memories of their 23 years of friendship.

The presenter, 46, announced the news on Instagram on Monday, November 23, alongside a collection of photographs of them together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATE LAWLER (@thekatelawler)

Kate Lawler remembers Allegra Bambi Haines in heartbreaking tribute

“Two weeks ago, I received the worst phone call of my life. It was the heartbreaking news that one of my closest and most treasured friends Allegra (Bambi) had tragically passed away,” Kate wrote.

Kate said she had struggled to share the news with followers for two weeks, explaining that the loss still felt unreal.

She recalled expecting another voice note from Allegra, asking for advice on what to wear that Saturday.

Remembering their long friendship, Kate then wrote: “There will never be anyone like Allegra in this world again. 23 years of loving her will never be enough. I know her soul is finally at peace, but I’m distraught that I didn’t see just how much pain she was in over the past few months.”

She thanked Allegra for bringing laughter and joy into their lives, and sent her love to her friend’s parents, Jane and Dave.

Allegra worked as a celebrity talent booker on programmes including Strictly Come Dancing and Big Brother. She was also a founding trustee of UK trans+ charity Not A Phase. Ferne McCann, Vogue Williams and Ashley James were among those who posted tributes beneath a message shared by the charity. Ashley also shared her sadness, remembering Allegra as an amazing woman.

Kate paid tribute to her treasured friend (Credit: ITV)

Kate Lawler thanks friends for support

Kate had travelled to Australia for work just days after learning of Allegra’s death, appearing as a guest presenter on I’m A Celebrity spin-off Unpacked.

In an earlier Instagram post about her week away, she thanked fellow presenter GK Barry and her girlfriend for supporting her.

She said their company had helped her leave her hotel room, and credited the pair with making her laugh each day.

She wrote: “I couldn’t have got through this week without you both.”

Kate also used her tribute to Allegra to encourage anyone experiencing suicidal feelings to speak to someone about what they were going through.

She urged followers to reach out to a family member or friend, and shared details of helplines offering someone to listen and support them.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact Samaritans free, day or night, on 116 123.

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