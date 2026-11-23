Brad Pitt will miss the London premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth after receiving advice not to travel amid the flu.

Event organisers announced the 62-year-old’s withdrawal ahead of the screening at BFI Imax on Monday, November 23.

They said: “He is no longer able to attend the premiere as he has come down with flu and has been advised not to travel.”

Director David Fincher and co-star Elizabeth Debicki are still due to attend the event.

Fellow cast members Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller are also expected at the London premiere.

Brad attended the film’s world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on November 16.

Brad Pitt had to pull out of the premiere on doctors’ orders (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth

The film brings Brad back as the Hollywood stunt double he played in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

His performance in the 2019 film earned him the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Quentin Tarantino has written the standalone sequel and spin-off, with David directing this next chapter of Cliff’s story.

David previously explained that Brad brought him the script after Quentin decided not to direct it himself.

The action moves to 1977, eight years after the events of the first film and Cliff’s encounter with the Manson family.

He now works as a projectionist and bartender, while also taking on jobs as a fixer for Hollywood heavyweights.

The assignment that draws him into the plot begins with a call from talent agent Karen Crosby, played by Elizabeth.

She gets in touch on behalf of her client, television star Charlie Peters, played by Scott.

Brad has also spoken about settling back into the role, telling E! News that returning to Cliff felt comfortable.

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He said: “It’s pretty cosy… In fact, I was a little concerned ‘cause I was like, ‘What did I do in the first one?’”

He also said the character’s move into fixer work had surprised him.

“He’s a lot a bit of a fixer, which was a surprise to me,” he said. “You never know what Quentin’s brewing.”

The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth release dates

The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth opens in cinemas on November 25, two days after the London premiere.

Viewers waiting to watch at home will be able to stream the film on Netflix from December 23.

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