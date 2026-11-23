Paris Fury has revealed that her husband Tyson Fury has been diagnosed with schizophrenia in a new Netflix documentary, which sees the boxer open up about his mental health struggles.

The former heavyweight champion also speaks candidly about hearing voices that made threats against him and his family.

What does Paris Fury say about Tyson’s mental health?

Paris looks back on a frightening hospital visit in June 2016, when Tyson was admitted with a suspected heart attack. She recalls her husband being terrified and convinced that people were trying to kill him.

Tyson also shares his own memories of the experience, including hearing threatening voices coming through the radio. He says the voices made threats against his father, John Fury.

He later visited a psychiatrist, who questioned him about depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Tyson has a new documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Schizophrenia is a long-term mental health condition that can cause symptoms including hallucinations and delusions. However, the way it affects people can vary, with no two experiences necessarily being the same.

How does Tyson Fury describe his mental health?

Tyson also reflects on experiencing anxiety from a very young age, recalling how he felt anxious at just five or six years old despite believing there was nothing bad to worry about.

The documentary revisits the period following his famous 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko, which saw him crowned world heavyweight champion.

Despite reaching the top of the sport, Tyson describes falling into depression and turning to alcohol and drugs after winning the title.

He also remembers being frightened that he would be sectioned, as he opens up about just how dark things became.

“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” he says in the documentary. “It was like the living version of the pits of hell’s fire.”

His father John also features in the film, reflecting on his son’s struggles and admitting that he did not understand what Tyson was experiencing at the time.

Away from boxing, Tyson is also asked to reflect on what he considers his greatest achievement. Rather than focusing on his sporting success, he points to his wife and children, describing his family as the biggest success of his life.

Paris opened up about her husband’s diagnosis (Credit: Netflix)

When is Tyson Fury released on Netflix?

Fans will be able to watch Tyson Fury on Netflix from Friday, with the documentary exploring both his career in the ring and the mental health difficulties he has faced.

Paris and John both offer their perspectives on the boxer’s experiences, giving viewers an insight into the impact his struggles have had on those closest to him.

The release also comes just two weeks before Tyson is due to face Anthony Joshua on December 11.

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Tyson Fury drops on Netflix on Friday (November 27).

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