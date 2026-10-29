Tyson Fury’s wife Paris has opened up about her fears for her husband during his mental health struggles in an emotional trailer for a new Netflix documentary.

The streaming giant has released a first look at its upcoming film, titled Tyson Fury, which sees the boxing legend and his wife speak candidly about some of the most difficult periods of his life.

Tyson, 38, is already familiar to Netflix viewers thanks to At Home With the Furys, which follows the boxer and his family.

But the new documentary takes a more personal look at his struggles, with the heavyweight champion admitting there was a time when he “didn’t want to live”.

Paris also recalls how dramatically her husband changed during that period.

She says: “The Tyson that I knew was gone. And I was so scared.”

In another heartbreaking moment from the trailer, Paris is seen breaking down in tears as she speaks to the camera.

Netflix has released a trailer for a new documentary about Tyson Fury (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

What does Tyson Fury’s Netflix documentary reveal?

The documentary looks back at Tyson’s famous 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko and the difficulties he faced after achieving the dreams he’d held since childhood.

Tyson speaks openly about experiencing suicidal thoughts, while his father John Fury reveals just how deeply stepping away from boxing affected his son.

Viewers will also get an insight into Tyson’s life from childhood through to his success in the ring, with interviews and previously unseen archive footage helping to tell his story.

His wife Paris and dad John both feature in the film, which explores Tyson’s experiences with mental health, addiction and his relationships with those closest to him.

It’s a different approach from the family’s Netflix reality series, which has shown Tyson navigating retirement while juggling family life.

This time, however, the spotlight is firmly on Tyson’s personal battles and how they affected his loved ones.

And the boxer delivers a powerful message towards the end of the trailer.

He says: “The Gypsy King. No matter what you chuck at him, he will overcome it. But it wasn’t really about boxing, it was about trying to get well again.”

Paris Fury features in the new documentary (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

When is Tyson Fury released on Netflix?

Fans won’t have too long to wait to watch the emotional documentary, with Tyson Fury arriving on Netflix on Friday, November 27.

The release comes ahead of another huge moment in the boxer’s career, as he prepares to face Anthony Joshua in the ring.

Fury vs. Joshua is set to stream live on Netflix on December 11.

But before that highly anticipated clash, viewers will have the chance to hear Tyson and his family reflect on the struggles he faced away from boxing.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact Samaritans free, day or night, on 116 123.

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Tyson Fury premieres on Friday, November 27 on Netflix.

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