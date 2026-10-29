Celebrity Traitors fans ‘figure out’ James Blunt reaches final in huge Alan Carr clue

Celebrity Traitors’ James Blunt has sparked speculation that he could make this year’s final after fans spotted an upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

According to The Sun, viewers have pointed to the booking as a possible hint that the singer makes it to the end of the BBC reality show.

Fans have drawn comparisons with last year’s winner, Alan Carr, who also appeared on Graham’s sofa following his victory.

James Blunt is playing a Faithful on the show (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors’ James Blunt’s booking fuels final theory

Some viewers believe James’ post-finale appearance could give him an opportunity to discuss his time on the show after making a deep run in the competition.

One fan noticed the scheduling and wrote: “Feels like BBC cross promotion.”

Another agreed, adding: “I think you are right but given it’s out of Joanne and Sharon for the end of last week’s banishment and then one more murder on Thursday, which is likely to be Romesh the way things are going (a faithful with a hay fever alibi and not under suspicion), then we’re down to eight players (three traitors and five faithfuls) and it’s almost certain that James B will be in Friday’s final episode.”

A third viewer shared their own suspicions, writing: “Ha! I’ve noticed the same exact thing looking at the Graham lineup last week and was gonna say something but didn’t want to in case it was spoilers. I thought it was curious he’s the only guest from this series, just like Alan was last year.”

However, James’ booking is not confirmation that he reaches the final. Even if he does make it that far, it would not necessarily mean he wins the competition.

For now, fans are basing their theory on his television schedule rather than anything he has done during the game itself.

James will appear on The Graham Norton Show after the series finale (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans previously spotted a Leigh-Anne Pinnock clue

James is not the only contestant to have prompted finalist theories because of plans outside the castle.

Earlier this month, Leigh-Anne Pinnock also sparked speculation about reaching the final after announcing a deluxe edition of her debut album.

The release was due to arrive on the same day as the Celebrity Traitors finale, leading fans to wonder whether the timing was significant.

As with James, though, the theory was based on scheduling rather than any confirmed outcome.

Alan’s win last year is already a part of the show’s history. The comedian secured a charity prize fund of £87,500 for Neuroblastoma after a tense series of voting rounds, with viewers and fellow contestants celebrating his victory.

His appearance on The Graham Norton Show aired on December 5, 2025, following the previous month’s finale.

When are the Celebrity Traitors final and James Blunt’s appearance?

The Celebrity Traitors final airs on BBC One on Friday, October 30.

The BBC has confirmed that James will appear on The Graham Norton Show on November 6.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans left ‘crying’ with laughter following James Blunt’s ‘Freddie shower moment’

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

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